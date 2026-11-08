The girl who chose courage over fear

ANANTAPUR: When terror gripped a classroom and students ran for their lives, a 15-year-old girl chose courage over fear. Sake Lakshmi, a Class X student of Zilla Parishad High School at Rapthadu, risked her own life to save her friend M Gopika from a brutal attack by an assailant wielding an electric chain saw.

While the others rushed out in panic, Lakshmi stayed back and tried to pull Gopika away. Her intervention turned the assailant’s fury towards her and she suffered serious injuries to both legs and her right big toe.

Now recovering at the Government General Hospital in Anantapur, Lakshmi’s courage is winning appreciation across the country.

Lakshmi said the attack occurred around 10.30 am during the second period, when the mathematics teacher continued teaching in the absence of the Telugu teacher, who was on election duty.

A loud noise alerted students as the assailant cut open the classroom door with a chainsaw, entered and attacked Gopika. As students fled screaming, Lakshmi tried to pull her friend away, but the attacker struck her legs below the knees and injured her right big toe.

“I immediately got up and tried to run towards the teachers. But my legs were not responding as they normally would. When I looked down in fear, I realised that I was bleeding. Somehow, I limped towards the teachers, sat down and narrated what had happened. The rest is known to everyone,” she recalled.