1st act of care becomes a lifelong vow: How Chicago-based FCN supports 1,400 children in Telangana, Andhra

HYDERABAD: A childhood encounter with a feverish three-year-old in a village near Kurnool set Dr Geetha Yeruva on the path to medicine. Decades later, she and her husband Thomas Reddy Chitta run the Foundation for Children in Need (FCN), Chicago, which supports nearly 1,400 students across 20 locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Geetha was 13 when she visited a village near Kurnool on a school excursion. There, she saw a little girl lying alone at home with fever while her family members worked in the fields. Unable to watch the child suffer, Geetha and a friend fetched water and a piece of cloth and sponged her body, recalling what her father had taught her about managing fever. The incident stayed with her and shaped her ambition to become a doctor and serve rural communities.

“From that day, I decided that I wanted to become a doctor and help people in rural areas. That experience stayed with me and inspired me to do what I am able to do today,” Geetha told TNIE.

Years later, after meeting while working in rural areas, Geetha and Chitta realised they shared a common desire to help disadvantaged communities. They felt they could reach more people by creating a platform that brought together others willing to contribute to social causes. With support from friends in the US, including those who had adopted children from India and wanted to give back, they founded FCN in 2002.