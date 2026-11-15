2001 Gujarat earthquake survivor walks differently for disability rights

GUJARAT: At 17, Nita Panchal lost her ability to walk when the 2001 Gujarat earthquake reduced her world to rubble. Trapped beneath a collapsed building, she survived severe spinal injuries, 35 surgeries, depression and a broken engagement. More than two decades later, the wheelchair user has turned her personal tragedy into a campaign for disability rights, helping hundreds of women reclaim their dignity, independence and place in society.

Born on January 12, 1983, to farmers Govind Patel and Ganga Patel in Dudhai village of Kutch’s Anjar taluka, Nita was a Class 10 student when the earthquake struck on January 26, 2001. Buried under debris, she suffered a spinal cord injury that left her permanently paralysed from the waist down, with 95 per cent disability.

The disaster also destroyed her family’s home and belongings and claimed loved ones. What followed was a prolonged struggle involving hospitalisations, rehabilitation and repeated surgeries.

Initially, Panchal believed she would recover. After more than a year of treatment, however, she had to accept that she would never walk again. Depression followed, compounded by social prejudice. Her engagement was called off after the prospective groom’s family learnt about her disability.

A turning point came when her brother introduced her to the film Naache Mayuri, based on dancer Sudha Chandran’s struggle after losing a leg. It encouraged her to reconsider her future. “If I have to live, then I should live with a smile,” she recalled telling herself.