A seed saved is a tree earned

CHENNAI: After her marriage in the 1990s, Valvarasi Pandian, who hailed from a farming family, moved to Chennai with her husband and gradually adapted to the city’s fast-paced life. Yet, the memories of her native Kamatchipuram in the Theni district, particularly of the agricultural fields she spent loitering around in most of her childhood and the proximity to nature, would keep replaying in her mind. From longing for the lush past in her village to planting hundreds of trees in 30 villages of Theni, she has come a long way.

Through the Green Life Movement, Valvarasi has planted more than 20,000 palm seeds and several varieties of native saplings like neem, sorghum, and pongam. Even in the concrete jungles of Chennai, Valvarasi did not leave behind her commitment to nature. Through tie-ups with local NGOs, she has planted over 500 trees in school and college campuses and private properties. To understand her mission today, one has to go back to her childhood in Kamatchipuram.

Her father, Thogai A Pachaiyappan, a farmer who had also served as the panchayat president of Kamatchipuram, played an important role in desilting water bodies and creating awareness about the need to protect nature and promote agriculture in the region. Growing up in this household, Valvarasi naturally had an early understanding of nature conservation. “That gave me an opportunity to understand and develop a close connection with nature,” she said.