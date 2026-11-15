AI in govt school? Mysuru teacher makes it possible

MYSURU: While the general perception is that government schools lag behind private institutions in terms of infrastructure and quality of education, a science teacher at the Government Higher Primary School (GHPS), Hinkal, Mysuru, has proved this wrong by introducing advanced technology and hands-on learning techniques for the benefit of students.

From carpentry and robotics to Artificial Intelligence (AI), drone technology and Virtual Reality (VR), Madhusudan KS, the teacher, is exposing students to a wide range of practical skills and emerging technologies, preparing them to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

Madhusudan believes that students of government schools should have access to quality education and technological exposure like their counterparts in private institutions.

Believing that both teachers and students must continuously update their knowledge to keep pace with technological advancements, Madhusudan launched this ambitious initiative in 2022 with the sole objective of transforming the conventional approach to education. Help for this came from his classmates, friends and relatives, many of whom hold prominent positions in various countries.

“If the education system is weak, it will eventually affect the economy and other aspects of the country. I wanted to revolutionise government school education by providing students with access to some of the best learning opportunities in the world.

Children from economically weaker backgrounds depend on government schools and they should not be deprived of quality education,” he told TNSE.