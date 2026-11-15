Andhra Pradesh: Allagadda girl ‘bats’ for national recognition

KURNOOL: Allagadda, once associated with factional rivalries, bomb attacks and violence, is now looking towards a young cricketer who hopes to give the town a new identity through sporting achievements. B Sai Nikitha Sulakshana Reddy, a promising cricketer from Allagadda in Nandyal district, is steadily making her mark in women’s cricket, aspiring to represent India and win a World Cup.
Residents believe her achievements could bring positive recognition to a region once known for factional violence. What began as an interest in cricket during the COVID-19 pandemic has developed into a serious sporting career. Nikitha has played around 150 matches across South Indian states and represented the Kurnool district women’s cricket team in at least 20 matches. She has also captained the district team and contributed to victories in inter-district and college-level tournaments.
“My ultimate dream is to represent the Indian women’s cricket team and play in a World Cup. I want to make my hometown Allagadda proud and show that girls from small towns can also reach the highest level in sports. Becoming vice-captain of Osmania University is an important milestone, but I consider it another step towards achieving my national-level ambitions,” Nikitha said.
Daughter of B Rajendra Prasad, a court employee, and B Lakshmi Vasundhara, a tailor, Nikitha has balanced her academic pursuits with cricket. She completed her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at Mahatma Gandhi Law College in Hyderabad and is currently pursuing a Master of Social Work (MSW) at KPM College under Osmania University in Telangana.
Her selection as vice-captain of the Osmania University women’s cricket team marks another milestone. The team will participate in the South Zone Inter-University Cricket Tournament, featuring nearly 48 university teams from southern states, in the last week of December at Sri Adikavi Nannayya University in Rajamahendravaram.
Nikitha began her formal cricket training at RR Academy in Allagadda under coach DP Subbarayudu. Subbarayudu said, “It gives me immense happiness and pride to see Nikitha reaching new heights in cricket. From her initial days at the academy to representing district and university teams, she has consistently demonstrated commitment, discipline and exceptional performance. Her hard work and determination have helped her progress at every stage. I am confident that she has the potential to reach national-level cricket if she continues with the same dedication.”
She is currently honing her skills at the Kurnool District Cricket Association (KDCA) sub-centre in Nandyal under coach Prasanna Kumar. A right-handed batter and all-rounder, Nikitha contributes with both bat and ball. Her experience in around 150 matches across South Indian states has given her valuable exposure to competitive cricket.
Nikitha draws inspiration from her grandfather, B Subbareddy, a retired Kurnool judge who played hockey and cricket, and cricketers MS Dhoni and Harmanpreet Kaur. She admires Dhoni’s composure and leadership, and Harmanpreet’s aggressive batting. AP Journalists Sports Association State president Obulam Jaya Prasad said her achievements could help Allagadda gain recognition through sports.
Nikitha hopes to replace memories of violence with sporting victories and bring pride to Allagadda by representing the country at the highest level.