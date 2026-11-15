Andhra Pradesh: Allagadda girl ‘bats’ for national recognition

KURNOOL: Allagadda, once associated with factional rivalries, bomb attacks and violence, is now looking towards a young cricketer who hopes to give the town a new identity through sporting achievements. B Sai Nikitha Sulakshana Reddy, a promising cricketer from Allagadda in Nandyal district, is steadily making her mark in women’s cricket, aspiring to represent India and win a World Cup.

Residents believe her achievements could bring positive recognition to a region once known for factional violence. What began as an interest in cricket during the COVID-19 pandemic has developed into a serious sporting career. Nikitha has played around 150 matches across South Indian states and represented the Kurnool district women’s cricket team in at least 20 matches. She has also captained the district team and contributed to victories in inter-district and college-level tournaments.

“My ultimate dream is to represent the Indian women’s cricket team and play in a World Cup. I want to make my hometown Allagadda proud and show that girls from small towns can also reach the highest level in sports. Becoming vice-captain of Osmania University is an important milestone, but I consider it another step towards achieving my national-level ambitions,” Nikitha said.

Daughter of B Rajendra Prasad, a court employee, and B Lakshmi Vasundhara, a tailor, Nikitha has balanced her academic pursuits with cricket. She completed her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at Mahatma Gandhi Law College in Hyderabad and is currently pursuing a Master of Social Work (MSW) at KPM College under Osmania University in Telangana.