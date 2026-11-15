Anupama, a talent whose feats are not enough to improve her job standing

BHUBANESWAR : It is possible to overlook the diminutive Anupama Swain, but impossible to ignore the proven powerhouse of sporting talent she is. Unfortunately, for the girl from Keonjhar district who pulls off jaw-dropping feats of strength and also excels in martial arts on the national and international stage, it is not enough in a facet of life where she wants it to count.

Anupama has run into one wall after another in trying to establish her Asian Powerlifting Championship gold medal for a Group A job in the Odisha government.

After winning at the Asian Powerlifting Championship in 2017, Anupama approached the state government for a higher post commensurate with her sporting achievements. She is a constable with Odisha Police.

On November 11, 2022, a high-level government committee considered achievements at the Asian Powerlifting Championship equivalent to those at the Asian Games and recommended two women sportspersons’ names, including Anupama’s, for appointment in Group A posts.

Anupama was ignored, while another sportswoman was allegedly given a job after a recommendation under the same criteria. On January 10, 2024, the second high-level committee meeting recommended eight sportspersons, including Anupama, could be considered separately for promotion.

Despite repeated recommendations from the police department, sports department and Legislative Assembly Standing Committee for Anupama’s appointment to a higher post, her demand remains unfulfilled.