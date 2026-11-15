Bollywood in Jail: Bhopal's 141-year-old prison trades inmates for film stars

MADHYA PRADESH: A 141-year-old jail on one of Bhopal’s busiest hilly roads, which ceased functioning as a prison more than three decades ago, has emerged as one of the most preferred shooting locations for filmmakers across India, earning the government more than Rs 1.35 crore over the last few years.

Built in 1885, the now non-functional Bhopal District Jail served as Bhopal Central Jail until 1992, when a new Central Jail came up on the outskirts of the state capital. It was subsequently notified as Bhopal District Jail. Two years later, the state jail department’s headquarters were shifted there, and four years after that, the district administration began using parts of the complex as a strongroom for EVMs and a counting centre for elections.

The jail once housed former President Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, Prof Barkatullah Bhopali, Prime Minister of India’s “government-in-exile” during the freedom struggle, and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and current Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Emergency. In reel life, its barracks have hosted Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, Jimmy Shergill and Huma Qureshi.

Nearly half of the complex now houses the jail department’s headquarters, staff bungalows and quarters, besides serving election-related purposes. The remaining half functions as the old, non-functional district jail and is now high on the wish list of filmmakers looking for authentic prison settings. The association began with the shooting of Sanju in 2017.