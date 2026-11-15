Finding joy in training others

TRIPURA: Debashree Das Debbarma, an employee of the Postal Department in Agartala, has built her life around helping people in need. Coming from a lower-middle-class family, she experienced financial difficulties early in life. But they never stopped her from pursuing her ambition.

Her father, a small-time businessman, ensured that she attended an English-medium school despite the family’s limited means. When their financial difficulties worsened during her high school years, she started taking tuition classes to pay for her education. She continued teaching until graduation and secured a government job. Her salary helped her support the family and occasionally assist those in need.

Her involvement in social work grew during the Covid pandemic, when she saw doctors, lawyers and other professionals helping people in distress. After the pandemic, devastating floods hit parts of Agartala and towns such as Sabroom and Udaipur.

The same group of people came forward to distribute food, books, notebooks, clothes, sanitary pads and medicines to affected families. They soon realised that working together would make their efforts more effective. Seven of them, including lawyer Puja, formed the NGO Konya Kotha (also spelt Kanya Kotha), meaning Women’s Voices, in 2024. The organisation was registered.

“Although we knew one another through social service, we did not have a common platform. We realised that we must have one to carry out our activities under its banner. Seven of us came together to form the NGO in 2024 and named it Konya Kotha. The organisation, which was subsequently registered, was the brainchild of one of our members, Puja, who is a lawyer,” Debashree says. Konya Kotha is a women-led organisation with male members as well. It celebrated its foundation day last year and this year.