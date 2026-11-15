Former nurse to take charge as Nidadavole civic chief in Andhra Pradesh

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rising from a humble family background to occupy the highest elected position in Nidadavole Municipality, 30-year-old Murala Jyothi has set her sights on women’s empowerment, youth development and comprehensive urban progress. Determined to make the most of the opportunity provided by the Jana Sena Party and the coalition government, she says her foremost objective is to practise honest politics and ensure that development reaches ordinary people.

Coming from a family of sanitation workers, Jyothi’s journey into public life reflects her determination to serve society. Before entering active politics, she worked as a nurse at Dr Kalyan Chakravarthy Nursing Home in Nidadavole for nearly a decade.

An active participant in JSP activities, she was selected as the NDA candidate for the municipal chairperson post and subsequently elected. She expressed gratitude to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, State Tourism Minister and MLA Kandula Durgesh and Dr Kalyan Chakravarthy for reposing confidence in her and supporting her candidature.

Jyothi said she would follow the footsteps of Durgesh and work in close coordination with TDP and BJP leaders to accelerate the town’s development. Improving sanitation, education, drinking water supply and public healthcare would be among her priorities. She also wants to encourage women’s participation in public life and create better opportunities for the younger generation.