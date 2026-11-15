From Class 10 failure to ace investigator: Meet Andhra ACP Arla Srinivasulu

TIRUPATI: From failing Class 10 mathematics to cracking sensational cases involving interstate gangs, counterfeit currency rackets and burglaries, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Arla Srinivasulu’s journey reflects perseverance, determination and professional excellence.
Known as one of Andhra Pradesh Police’s accomplished investigators, Srinivasulu has handled several challenging cases during his more than three decades in service. His latest success came in August 2026 when a branded mobile showroom on Tirupati’s Air Bypass Road was burgled. Thieves broke through a wall and escaped with 195 mobile phones and tablets worth nearly Rs 1.50 crore.
Serving then as Additional SP (Crime), Srinivasulu led special teams that tracked the interstate gang to West Bengal using technical evidence. The accused were intercepted near Farakka, close to the Bangladesh border, and the entire stolen property was recovered within six days.
Earlier in his career, Srinivasulu was associated with the investigation into the high-profile Jubilee Hills car bomb blast case in Hyderabad during 1996-97. As Circle Inspector in Penukonda, he also spearheaded a three-month operation that unearthed an interstate counterfeit currency racket spanning Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The probe led to the arrest of 15 accused, including a Zilla Parishad chairman and a film actor from Karnataka, besides the seizure of fake currency worth Rs 75 lakh.
His success story is rooted in a childhood marked by struggle. Born into an agricultural family in Udumalpuram village of Nandyal district, Srinivasulu lost his father at the age of three and was raised by his grandmother, Murthyamma. Despite failing Class 10 in composite mathematics, he cleared the examination in his second attempt with tuition and hard work. He later completed graduation in 1987-88, followed by BEd and postgraduate studies in History.
Selected as a Sub-Inspector in 1991, Srinivasulu steadily climbed the ranks, becoming Inspector in 2002, DSP in 2014 and Additional SP in 2024. He has served in Puttaparthi, Anantapur, Kurnool, Rajampet, Penukonda, Kadiri, Disha and Nellore before taking charge as Additional SP (Administration), Tirupati.
A recipient of 558 recognitions, including 82 cash rewards, the Uttam Seva Medal and State service medals, he remains committed to mentoring police personnel. He also won Rs 12.50 lakh on the show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu in 2014.
His life stands as proof that failure is never final for those willing to persevere and move forward.