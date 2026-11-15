From Class 10 failure to ace investigator: Meet Andhra ACP Arla Srinivasulu

TIRUPATI: From failing Class 10 mathematics to cracking sensational cases involving interstate gangs, counterfeit currency rackets and burglaries, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Arla Srinivasulu’s journey reflects perseverance, determination and professional excellence.

Known as one of Andhra Pradesh Police’s accomplished investigators, Srinivasulu has handled several challenging cases during his more than three decades in service. His latest success came in August 2026 when a branded mobile showroom on Tirupati’s Air Bypass Road was burgled. Thieves broke through a wall and escaped with 195 mobile phones and tablets worth nearly Rs 1.50 crore.

Serving then as Additional SP (Crime), Srinivasulu led special teams that tracked the interstate gang to West Bengal using technical evidence. The accused were intercepted near Farakka, close to the Bangladesh border, and the entire stolen property was recovered within six days.

Earlier in his career, Srinivasulu was associated with the investigation into the high-profile Jubilee Hills car bomb blast case in Hyderabad during 1996-97. As Circle Inspector in Penukonda, he also spearheaded a three-month operation that unearthed an interstate counterfeit currency racket spanning Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The probe led to the arrest of 15 accused, including a Zilla Parishad chairman and a film actor from Karnataka, besides the seizure of fake currency worth Rs 75 lakh.