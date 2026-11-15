Karnataka farmer's son makes a power statement

VIJAYAPURA: The joy was palpable in Tiganibidari, a small village in Babaleshwar taluk of Vijayapura district, when Sachin Salunke won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in Canada.

For a village proud of its agricultural roots, the achievement of a farmer’s son on an international sporting platform was a moment of immense pride.

“We were proud of Sachin when he won medals at state and national-level championships. But winning a silver medal in his first international competition made all of us beam with pride,” said Raju Galgali, a villager and friend of Sachin.

At 26, Sachin has every reason to celebrate. Yet, the silver medal hanging around his neck is not the end of his journey. It is a reminder of how close he came to gold and how much further he wants to go.

Sachin lifted a total of 760 kg across the squat, deadlift and bench press events in Canada. The gold medallist from England managed just 10 kg more. Sachin believes he could have clinched gold had illness and the bitterly cold weather not affected his performance.

“In India, I have lifted up to 350 kg in the squat, but in Canada, I could manage only 310 kg because I was unwell. I could not adjust to the weather and food either,” he said.

Instead of allowing disappointment to overwhelm him, Sachin has turned it into motivation. He now dreams of winning gold and setting a new record at the Commonwealth Games and other international championships. But fulfilling that ambition will require more than physical strength and determination.