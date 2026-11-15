Limited income, unlimited ambition: Lorry driver's son earns spot in Telangana Under-19 football team

KHAMMAM: A lorry driver’s income is limited. His son’s ambition is not. Chebrolu Chennakesava has developed a keen interest in football and worked hard to establish himself as a promising young player — and now he has earned a place in the Telangana State Under-19 team for the national SGFI championship.

Chennakesava, a native of V Venkatayapalem village in Raghunadhapalem mandal of Khammam district, will represent Telangana at the All India School Games Federation (SGFI) Under-19 Football Championship, scheduled to be held in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from December 10.

The eldest son of Shiva Krishna, a lorry driver who struggles to support his family on a limited income, Chennakesava is pursuing his first year of Intermediate in Khammam town. Despite the family’s financial constraints, he has worked hard to hone his football skills and has participated in several district- and state-level competitions.

Encouraged by his parents and guided by his coaches, he has steadily improved his performance. His father said Chennakesava’s selection to the Telangana State Under-19 team was a significant achievement and recognition of his efforts over the years.