Pink Line stretch saves time for South Bengaluru commuters

BENGALURU: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the elevated section of the Pink Line, the 7.5-km stretch from Kalena Agrahara to SG Palya was opened for public service on Saturday.

Commuters and residents welcomed the launch, expressing enthusiasm over the improved Metro connectivity and hoping it would ease travel in south Bengaluru.

Speaking to TNIE on the first day of public operations, several commuters said the new stretch had significantly reduced their travel time and offered relief from being stuck in traffic.

Faidhi Ashiq, a resident of Hulimavu, said the line was particularly beneficial as he frequently travelled to Madiwala, where his shop is located. “Earlier, driving from Hulimavu used to take at least 35 to 40 minutes. Now, it takes barely 10 to 15 minutes to get to SG Palya making it easier to reach the shop,” he said.

“I have been travelling on this route for the past 20 years, from Gottigere to Wilson Garden. What used to take nearly an hour now takes just 10 minutes with the Metro barring the first and last mile travel. I have saved considerable time on my commute,” said Anitha, an entrepreneur and a local resident.

Another commuter, Rebecca (name changed), said traffic near Nexus Vega City Mall becomes particularly heavy on weekends and during festivals, and the new line would offer some relief. However, she pointed out that traffic towards the zoo and Dairy Circle, both major congestion points, could continue to pose challenges.