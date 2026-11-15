When life throws a curveball

COIMBATORE: At 58, Sheela Sreedharan still begins her mornings putting on her trainers and stepping onto the ground. A hammer throw athlete, she practises fine-tuning her heel-to-toe footwork, rotational throws, and maintaining rhythm and balance.

For most people her age, showing up every day for practice would have been a task in itself. Training, for her, has long transcended routine; it is an act of defiance.

Excelling in sports was what secured her a government job, and years later, after battling cancer, not once but thrice, it was sports that gave her life a purpose. Sheela, a senior employee of the SETC, has her sights set on winning a medal in hammer throw at the 2027 Asia Masters Athletics Championship.

A native of Tiruchy, Sheela’s foray into sports began when she was in Class 3. Although particularly drawn towards throwing sports, she has also won medals and trophies in shot put, discus throw, hammer throw, archery, and volleyball. Her achievements eventually landed her a job. When it finally seemed things were on the right track, she was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2013.

Before she could blink, hospital hallways replaced stadium tracks. Multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation therapy took a heavy toll on her body. She also suffered from hyperthyroidism. Around the same period, her marriage turned bitter, eventually leading to a divorce.