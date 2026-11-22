VIJAYAWADA: From a swimming pool in Vijayawada to some of the world’s toughest ocean channels, Head Constable Mothukuri Tulasi Chaitanya has transformed a childhood interest into an international sporting career spanning nearly three decades.

Chaitanya began swimming in 1997, when he joined summer coaching classes at the Gymkhana swimming pool in Gandhinagar, Vijayawada. After missing the opportunity the previous summer, he finally joined the camp and discovered a passion that would shape his life.

After a month of training, coaches selected him, along with five other children, for a year of free coaching. However, they had to win a State-level medal to continue receiving training. “It was not just about getting free training. It was about proving what we were capable of. I realised that if I wanted people to know my name, I had to do something extraordinary,” he said.

Chaitanya won a bronze at the 2006 Junior National Championships in Kolkata and two silver medals at the School Federation of India championships in Haryana. In 2008, he secured silver in the 50-metre freestyle at the All India University Championships in Keralam, representing Nagarjuna University. He joined the Andhra Pradesh Police as a constable in 2012 and later underwent specialised training in Bengaluru.

He won three gold and three silver medals at the 2013 World Police and Fire Games in Belfast, earning an out-of-seniority promotion to Head Constable. He later won multiple gold medals and twice received the Best Swimmer award at All India Police Aquatic Meets before taking up open-water swimming.