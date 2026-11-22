ADILABAD: Around 1,000 books covering everything from Group-I and DSC to police constable and sub-inspector examinations now line the shelves of three new libraries set up by Adilabad police in remote tribal villages. Officials say the initiative aims to bring competitive examination preparation closer to young aspirants.

Set up under the community policing initiative over the past few months, the libraries are located in Lokhari village in Gadiguda mandal, Chinchughate village in Adilabad rural mandal and Devul Naik tanda in Sonala mandal.

The department identified remote tribal habitations for the initiative, while the respective gram panchayats provided rooms. The police renovated the premises and equipped them with tables, chairs and other furniture before stocking them with books.

Together, the three libraries have around 1,000 books covering Group-I, Group-II, Group-IV, DSC, police sub-inspector and constable examinations, besides general knowledge and other competitive examinations.

The collections are expected to help tribal youth prepare for recruitment examinations and pursue higher education, officials said.

At the Lokhari village library, Utnoor Additional Superintendent of Police Rithvik Sai Kotte donated the UPSC preparation books he had used during his own competitive examination journey.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said the libraries were intended to help young people in remote tribal areas prepare for competitive examinations by providing access to study material close to their homes. The department is also planning to establish more libraries in remote villages, he added.