HYDERABAD: Rather than build conventional science models, four students from TGSWREIS, Amangal, set out to solve real-world problems. One team developed an AI-enabled smart helmet to improve road safety, while the other designed a sustainable city model to conserve natural resources. Both projects won prizes at ‘Brain Rain-2026’.

Lakshmi Prasanna and Sahasra, Class 10 students, won first prize in the AI and Robotics category for their smart helmet, while first-year intermediate students Nithisha and Divya secured second prize for their Sustainable City – Smart Living model.

The smart helmet, developed by Lakshmi and Sahasra, uses an Arduino controller and multiple sensors to monitor the rider’s condition and flag potential risks. An infrared (IR) sensor fitted to the spectacles tracks eye movements and detects prolonged eye closure, indicating possible drowsiness. An alcohol sensor detects alcohol vapours, while a tilt sensor identifies abnormal helmet positioning. An LCD screen displays warnings and a buzzer alerts the rider whenever an unsafe condition is detected.

Lakshmi said reports of fatal accidents caused by drunk and careless driving inspired them to develop the device. “We observed a problem around us and thought of finding a scientific solution,” she said.

Nithisha and Divya, meanwhile, focused on building greener cities through their Sustainable City – Smart Living model. It combines rainwater harvesting, solar panels, wind turbines, wastewater recycling and smart water management to demonstrate how urban spaces can use natural resources more efficiently.