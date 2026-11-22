HYDERABAD: Rather than build conventional science models, four students from TGSWREIS, Amangal, set out to solve real-world problems. One team developed an AI-enabled smart helmet to improve road safety, while the other designed a sustainable city model to conserve natural resources. Both projects won prizes at ‘Brain Rain-2026’.
Lakshmi Prasanna and Sahasra, Class 10 students, won first prize in the AI and Robotics category for their smart helmet, while first-year intermediate students Nithisha and Divya secured second prize for their Sustainable City – Smart Living model.
The smart helmet, developed by Lakshmi and Sahasra, uses an Arduino controller and multiple sensors to monitor the rider’s condition and flag potential risks. An infrared (IR) sensor fitted to the spectacles tracks eye movements and detects prolonged eye closure, indicating possible drowsiness. An alcohol sensor detects alcohol vapours, while a tilt sensor identifies abnormal helmet positioning. An LCD screen displays warnings and a buzzer alerts the rider whenever an unsafe condition is detected.
Lakshmi said reports of fatal accidents caused by drunk and careless driving inspired them to develop the device. “We observed a problem around us and thought of finding a scientific solution,” she said.
Nithisha and Divya, meanwhile, focused on building greener cities through their Sustainable City – Smart Living model. It combines rainwater harvesting, solar panels, wind turbines, wastewater recycling and smart water management to demonstrate how urban spaces can use natural resources more efficiently.
The model shows how rooftop rainwater can be collected, filtered and stored rather than allowed to flow into drains. It also incorporates renewable energy sources to reduce dependence on conventional electricity.
Another feature is the reuse of wastewater. Water from handwashing can be collected for toilet flushing, while water used to wash vehicles can be filtered and reused for gardening and other purposes.
“We should not waste water. We should treat it, reuse it and save it. Every drop of water counts,” Nithisha said.
The projects were among nearly 500 exhibits at the three-day zonal-level science exhibition, ‘Brain Rain-2026’, organised by the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society across four venues. Students from nine districts participated.
The winners will get an opportunity to present their projects at the next level, where they can further refine their models and incorporate additional features.
TG startup challenge draws 1,000 ideas in 20 days
Hyderabad: The Telangana Innovation Startup Challenge (TISC) has received more than 1,000 pitch decks within 20 days of its launch, with startups, researchers and innovators proposing solutions to some of the state’s pressing challenges.
Launched ahead of the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, the challenge invites innovators to address 18 problem statements identified by government departments, including Energy, School Education, Agriculture, Revenue, Roads and Buildings, Welfare and Health.
The challenges range from developing solar-powered irrigation systems for farms and AI-based Telugu reading assessments for schoolchildren to protecting lakes and government land, finding lasting solutions to potholes and developing needle-free anaemia screening methods.
Shortlisted proposals will be evaluated and validated in consultation with the respective departments. The strongest solutions could get an opportunity to be piloted and secure government contracts. A senior official said Telangana wanted to become the first customer for promising innovations.
“TISC is our channel to engage with innovators and solve challenges for public welfare. We received more than 1,000 pitch decks in just 20 days. These are 1,000 eager innovators with the potential to change how we live today. TISC is not about collecting applications. It is about finding real solutions to real problems and giving innovators the opportunity to deploy them at scale,” the official said.