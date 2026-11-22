SIDDIPET: An eight-foot-tall sculpture of the seventh Jain Tirthankara, Suparshvanatha, standing in the Kayotsarga posture beneath a five-hooded serpent canopy, is among the remarkable relics of Shanigaram village in Siddipet district. Historians say the village flourished as a Jain and Shaiva centre more than a thousand years ago.

Five stone inscriptions belonging to the Kalyani Chalukya period have been rediscovered in Shanigaram village of Koheda mandal. Their study reveals that the village was once an important Jain and Shaiva centre. According to historian Karipe Raj Kumar, Shanigaram was historically known by names such as Sanagara, Khandi Sanagara and Baliya Sanagara.

In an isolated part of the village, the Bheemeswara temple houses a fragmented Mahishasuramardhini sculpture and figures of Brahmi and Maheshwari from the Saptamatrika panel. A beautifully carved Ganesha sculpture on a large boulder beside the road is another notable relic. The Maha Lingeshwara temple, located along the village’s main road, has a large Chalukya-era Ganesha and an ornately carved Nandi.

Among the most striking relics is the eight-foot sculpture of Suparshvanatha, associated with the Duddamalla Jinalaya. Carved on a large boulder on a hillock at the village outskirts, the sculpture stands amid dense trees. A serpent coils upwards behind the Tirthankara, its five hoods forming a canopy over him. A Jain Ambika sculpture with a child is also carved on the lower left side.