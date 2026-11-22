SIDDIPET: An eight-foot-tall sculpture of the seventh Jain Tirthankara, Suparshvanatha, standing in the Kayotsarga posture beneath a five-hooded serpent canopy, is among the remarkable relics of Shanigaram village in Siddipet district. Historians say the village flourished as a Jain and Shaiva centre more than a thousand years ago.
Five stone inscriptions belonging to the Kalyani Chalukya period have been rediscovered in Shanigaram village of Koheda mandal. Their study reveals that the village was once an important Jain and Shaiva centre. According to historian Karipe Raj Kumar, Shanigaram was historically known by names such as Sanagara, Khandi Sanagara and Baliya Sanagara.
In an isolated part of the village, the Bheemeswara temple houses a fragmented Mahishasuramardhini sculpture and figures of Brahmi and Maheshwari from the Saptamatrika panel. A beautifully carved Ganesha sculpture on a large boulder beside the road is another notable relic. The Maha Lingeshwara temple, located along the village’s main road, has a large Chalukya-era Ganesha and an ornately carved Nandi.
Among the most striking relics is the eight-foot sculpture of Suparshvanatha, associated with the Duddamalla Jinalaya. Carved on a large boulder on a hillock at the village outskirts, the sculpture stands amid dense trees. A serpent coils upwards behind the Tirthankara, its five hoods forming a canopy over him. A Jain Ambika sculpture with a child is also carved on the lower left side.
Raj Kumar said the magnificent sculpture dates back to the 10th century. The courtyard of a temple in Shanigaram also has Naga and Trishula sculptures, reflecting the tradition of serpent and weapon worship.
The inscriptions offer glimpses into the village’s social and religious history. They record donations of land, water-pumping systems and residential plots as manyams to temples to support their maintenance.
The five inscriptions, dated between 1051 CE and 1149 CE, span nearly a century and point to Shanigaram’s historical importance during the 11th and 12th centuries. They also indicate that the first four Kakatiya rulers served as samantas (feudatories) of the Kalyani Chalukyas.
Ancient scripts emerge from a Manchirevula rock shelter
Hyderabad: Faded red inscriptions, believed to date from the first to seventh centuries, have been discovered on a rock face beneath a shelter at a prehistoric habitation site near Manchirevula, adding to its historical significance. Members of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam, Save Rocks and Climate Front Telangana found the inscriptions on a boulder wall on a hill adjacent to Ghar-e-Mubarak Dargah hill, near Manchirevula Forest Trek Park. Prehistoric rock art and Palaeolithic tools had been discovered at the site earlier.
A team comprising KTCB president Sriramoju Haragopal, member Kavali Chandrakanth, CFT vice-president Mir Omar Ali Khan, and Siddhartha and Sudhir Bhanu of SR later inspected the site. Haragopal identified traces of letters from different scripts, including first-century Brahmi and seventh-century Telugu-Kannada.
The surviving markings were tentatively deciphered as ‘Vi’, ‘Ta’, ‘Tarah’, ‘(Ku)shta Charu’ and ‘Duru’. Much of the pigment, however, has been washed away by rainwater, making the inscriptions difficult to decipher. The KTCB has earlier documented label inscriptions and individual letters alongside rock paintings at sites such as Pandavulagutta, Wargal and Seethammaloddi, covering scripts ranging from Brahmi to Telugu-Kannada.