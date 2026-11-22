KAKINADA: Many devotees visit temples to perform poojas and participate in devotional programmes. Before leaving, some offer small change to beggars. While most use the money to meet their daily needs or support their families, some manage to save a portion of it.
However, Gorli Narasayyamma, a beggar in Tuni town of Kakinada district, has chosen a different path. Believing that devotees offer alms as a form of devotional treasure, she saves the money she receives and donates it to temples for religious programmes and development works. Her gesture has earned her recognition as a generous donor in the town.
Narasayyamma, who has spent more than three decades begging, has become an unlikely benefactor of the temples that have provided her shelter.
She migrated from Tirupati to Tuni years ago and has since survived on the coins and notes offered by devotees. She continues to live within temple premises, most recently at the Shivalayam near Gollaparao Centre.
Every morning, she joins other beggars and accepts whatever devotees offer. Unlike others, however, she sets aside the money instead of spending it and later donates it to temples.
She says, “The turning point came through a dream in which Lord Shiva appeared and urged her to help the temples that had given her refuge. Since then, she has treated every rupee she collects as sacred and saved it for temple-related causes.”
Over the years, she has made several contributions. She donated a pair of gold eyes to Goddess Bhramarambika Devi at Srisailam. She also made cash donations ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 to three other temples.
At Tuni’s Daralamma Temple, she contributed Rs 1 lakh towards making a large Trishul. Temple President Tirumalasetti Satthibabu commended her spirit of service.
He said many people who look down on her because she survives by begging would fold their hands in reverence if they understood the generosity of her heart.
Temple Secretary Pallela Nageswara Rao observed, “While begging may be her means of survival, dedicating the money she receives to spiritual service is a remarkable gift bestowed upon her by God. Unlike those who save their alms in the hope of preserving wealth for future generations, she believes that every rupee left after meeting her basic needs should be used for the benefit of others.”
Last year, she donated four bags of rice for Annadanam. This year, she has already contributed Rs 50,000 towards temple development works.
Despite these donations, she continues to beg alongside others and sets aside her daily collection for the temples.
With no source of income beyond the alms offered by devotees, Narasayyamma’s contributions stand out as an example of devotion and generosity.
Her gesture shows that devotion is not measured by wealth but by the willingness to give.