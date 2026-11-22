KAKINADA: Many devotees visit temples to perform poojas and participate in devotional programmes. Before leaving, some offer small change to beggars. While most use the money to meet their daily needs or support their families, some manage to save a portion of it.

However, Gorli Narasayyamma, a beggar in Tuni town of Kakinada district, has chosen a different path. Believing that devotees offer alms as a form of devotional treasure, she saves the money she receives and donates it to temples for religious programmes and development works. Her gesture has earned her recognition as a generous donor in the town.

Narasayyamma, who has spent more than three decades begging, has become an unlikely benefactor of the temples that have provided her shelter.

She migrated from Tirupati to Tuni years ago and has since survived on the coins and notes offered by devotees. She continues to live within temple premises, most recently at the Shivalayam near Gollaparao Centre.

Every morning, she joins other beggars and accepts whatever devotees offer. Unlike others, however, she sets aside the money instead of spending it and later donates it to temples.

She says, “The turning point came through a dream in which Lord Shiva appeared and urged her to help the temples that had given her refuge. Since then, she has treated every rupee she collects as sacred and saved it for temple-related causes.”

Over the years, she has made several contributions. She donated a pair of gold eyes to Goddess Bhramarambika Devi at Srisailam. She also made cash donations ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 to three other temples.