PERAMBALUR: For years, millets disappeared from Perambalur’s fields as farmers turned to maize and cotton in search of better returns. Now, a farmers’ group is sowing the seeds of a revival by ensuring that those who grow traditional millets also reap larger gains.
By guaranteeing a market and paying more than the prevailing rates for organically cultivated millets, the group has brought around 250 farmers across 20 villages back to traditional crops, covering 426 acres and producing nearly 206 metric tonnes over the years.
The initiative, led by K Saravanan (45) of Veppur, operates through the ‘Nammalvar Iyarkkai Siruthaniya Uzhavar Urpathiyaalar Kuzhu’, a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO).
Perambalur was once known for cultivating traditional varieties such as kodo millet, pearl millet, barnyard millet, foxtail millet, ragi and sorghum. However, the lack of remunerative prices and proper marketing facilities gradually pushed farmers towards commercial crops such as maize and cotton. Though these initially offered better returns, farmers have increasingly struggled with pest attacks, rising input costs and fluctuating market prices. It was against this backdrop that Saravanan decided to work towards restoring traditional millet cultivation in the district.
His involvement began in 2013, when he joined the Barefoot Academy of Governance, an NGO working to empower communities and strengthen democratic governance. The organisation had been invited by the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission to study backwardness-affected blocks in the state.
During a four-month study in Veppur block, it interacted with farmers, women and other stakeholders before submitting its findings to the government. Saravanan subsequently decided to focus on agricultural issues, particularly the decline in millet cultivation.
In 2015, the organisation conducted a seminar to promote organic millet cultivation. Around 200 farmers attended, of whom 20 expressed interest in taking it up. Saravanan assured them that their produce would be purchased at prices higher than the prevailing market rates. He also proposed documenting cultivation expenses, from sowing to harvesting, to arrive at a fair procurement price.
The initiative began with seven farmers cultivating kodo millet and black sorghum organically on 5.5 acres. They harvested around 1,350 kg of produce, which Saravanan procured at Rs 30/kg, Rs 5 more than the prevailing market price of Rs 25. With the NGO’s support, procurement continued and the number of participating farmers gradually increased.
In 2020, Saravanan decided to take the initiative forward independently and established the FPO in Veppur. He serves as its coordinator, while the organisation currently has 19 members.
According to Saravanan, the FPO now procures organically cultivated millets at prices around Rs 7/kg to Rs 9/kg higher than the prevailing market rates. During 2025-26, when the market price was Rs 22/kg, it purchased the produce at Rs 31/kg, giving farmers an additional Rs 9 for every kilogram sold.
To strengthen the procurement and processing chain, the group established a millet processing unit at Nannai village in 2021 for Rs 18 lakh, with support from the State Balanced Growth Fund of the State Planning Commission. The unit processes the procured millets into millet rice and other products. The FPO sells millet rice to organic stores at Rs 100/kg, seeds to farmers at Rs 50/kg and whole grains to mills at Rs 36/kg.
So far, around 250 farmers from 20 villages have cultivated millets on 426 acres through the initiative, resulting in the production of nearly 206 metric tonnes. The group has also sold around eight tonnes of traditional millet seeds across Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Tiruchy and Villupuram districts through seed festivals and awareness programmes. Explaining the procurement model, Saravanan said the initiative was driven by the objective of supporting farmers rather than making profits.
“We initially purchased millets from farmers with the support of the NGO. Now, we use the FPO’s corpus fund and loans available through government support to procure produce every year. Once the produce is sold, we repay the loans and continue the process. The amount left after meeting expenses such as building rent, administrative costs and employee salaries is very little. Our objective is not to make profits but to support farmers and revive millet cultivation for a sustainable future,” he said.
The FPO also involves farmers in deciding procurement prices. “We document all the expenses incurred by farmers, from sowing to harvesting, and use these details to decide the procurement price. We visit their fields and purchase the produce directly. We also bear the transportation costs instead of deducting them from farmers’ payments, which are made immediately. Before fixing the price, we hold meetings with farmers and arrive at a decision together. We do not restrict procurement to registered members. We purchase from all farmers who follow organic cultivation practices,” he added.
P Banumathi, secretary of the FPO, said farmers had increasingly depended on chemical pesticides and fertilisers for maize and cotton cultivation, raising input costs and exposing them to health risks due to inadequate awareness of safe pesticide use.
Though the TN government announced a millet mission in 2022 to promote cultivation, Banumathi said stronger price support and procurement facilities were necessary to encourage more farmers to return to traditional crops.
For farmers who have joined the initiative, the assurance of a market has made a difference. “Earlier, farmers were hesitant to cultivate millets as there was no assurance of a market or a fair price for their produce. The FPO’s initiative has given us the confidence to take up traditional millet cultivation again. We can sell our produce directly without worrying about middlemen or transportation expenses,” said V Chitra, a farmer from Anganur village.
(Edited by Dinesh Jefferson E)