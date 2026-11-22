PERAMBALUR: For years, millets disappeared from Perambalur’s fields as farmers turned to maize and cotton in search of better returns. Now, a farmers’ group is sowing the seeds of a revival by ensuring that those who grow traditional millets also reap larger gains.

By guaranteeing a market and paying more than the prevailing rates for organically cultivated millets, the group has brought around 250 farmers across 20 villages back to traditional crops, covering 426 acres and producing nearly 206 metric tonnes over the years.

The initiative, led by K Saravanan (45) of Veppur, operates through the ‘Nammalvar Iyarkkai Siruthaniya Uzhavar Urpathiyaalar Kuzhu’, a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO).

Perambalur was once known for cultivating traditional varieties such as kodo millet, pearl millet, barnyard millet, foxtail millet, ragi and sorghum. However, the lack of remunerative prices and proper marketing facilities gradually pushed farmers towards commercial crops such as maize and cotton. Though these initially offered better returns, farmers have increasingly struggled with pest attacks, rising input costs and fluctuating market prices. It was against this backdrop that Saravanan decided to work towards restoring traditional millet cultivation in the district.

His involvement began in 2013, when he joined the Barefoot Academy of Governance, an NGO working to empower communities and strengthen democratic governance. The organisation had been invited by the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission to study backwardness-affected blocks in the state.