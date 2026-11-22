CHENNAI: For M Valli, home is no longer where her family lives. It is a one-room house in Perungudi shared with 35 stray dogs she fondly calls her pillaigal (children).
The 45-year-old moved out of her family home about two and a half years ago, unable to reconcile her family’s reservations with the devotion she felt towards the dogs.
Since then, much of her life has revolved around stretching her modest earnings to feed, treat, and get strays sterilised, often at the cost of her own comfort.
At 7.30 am every day, Valli begins with an hour of cleaning. The house often smells of dog urine and faeces, and her hair is frequently tangled from going days without a brush. After a cup of tea and a few biscuits, she is off to attend to another set of dogs. Calls from residents sponsoring sterilisation surgeries take her to private veterinary clinics in Adyar, Akkarai or Besant Nagar, where she ferries strays for the procedure.
By noon, she is back home, cooking for nearly 170 strays. She prepares 15 kg of rice with donated rations and rice bought at discounted rates from local sellers, adding 25 kg of chicken bones collected daily from meat shops. She also picks up 15 kg of food from an NGO’s pet food bank in Thiruvanmiyur, enough to feed 30 dogs.
Loading the food into her pink auto, purchased through a state government subsidy, she sets out on her feeding rounds across Taramani and Perungudi, stopping even outside the private firm where she works as a housekeeping staff member.
Her own workday begins at 3.30 pm and runs until 9 pm. She returns home to feed her 35 dogs, before collecting discarded wooden logs to help the NGO cook food.
She also collects plastic waste. “I sell the plastic to get some money, just doing whatever I can to get even an extra kilo of rice,” she says. The relentless routine takes a toll on her body. “At times, my lower back and body hurt so much that I cannot even get up. But once I feel even a little better, I start running around again,” she says.
Even tending to herself is a rare indulgence. Ahead of this interview, she spent three days untangling her hair and braiding it.
The financial strain is just as relentless. Valli earns Rs 9,000 a month, of which Rs 6,000 goes towards rent. Every two months, she spends around Rs 2,000 on a 12,000-litre tanker of water, used to cook food for the dogs. “I also borrow money from my company owner, who helps me by providing rice. I have sold five to six sovereigns of my gold jewellery for the service,” she says.
Sterilisation, too, once came with an additional expense. Valli would pay dog catchers around Rs 1,000 each time they caught a dog for the procedure. To cut down on this cost, she began befriending dogs from birth, making it easier to approach and take them for sterilisation when they are old enough.
Valli’s bond with dogs began about 15 years ago, when her second son brought home a stray. The dog soon died of an illness. “I was not into dogs at that time,” she recalls. Her son later brought home a Rottweiler, which also fell ill. When the dog died on her lap, she was left deeply shaken. “Her eyes seemed to tell me, ‘You didn’t save me.’ It really bothered me. That’s when I became more affectionate towards dogs,” she says.
As she began noticing strays injured or dying on busy roads, their suffering further drew her. “Their pain drove me towards the service and it continues to do so,” she says. Over time, her commitment came at a cost to her own family life. She moved out of her home as her family disapproved of how much she spent on dogs.
Her ways of caring for strays have evolved over the years, too. “Earlier, I used to bring mud to clean up their faeces. Then I started using paper. Now, I have reached a point where I pick it up with my hands and clean,” she says.
With no formal education, Valli has learnt about animal welfare, including diseases like parvovirus infection and canine distemper, through years of experience and conversations with activists and residents. She has facilitated the sterilisation of around 800 dogs and continues to feed nearly 200 every day.
Married at 16, she has a family of her own to care for, even as much of her life is devoted to strays. Now, she hopes to devote more of her time to sterilisation, believing it is one way to spare her pillaigal the suffering she has witnessed for years. And tomorrow morning, as every morning, she will begin again — for the dogs that have come to depend on her.
(Edited by Swarnali Dutta)