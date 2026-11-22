CHENNAI: For M Valli, home is no longer where her family lives. It is a one-room house in Perungudi shared with 35 stray dogs she fondly calls her pillaigal (children).

The 45-year-old moved out of her family home about two and a half years ago, unable to reconcile her family’s reservations with the devotion she felt towards the dogs.

Since then, much of her life has revolved around stretching her modest earnings to feed, treat, and get strays sterilised, often at the cost of her own comfort.

At 7.30 am every day, Valli begins with an hour of cleaning. The house often smells of dog urine and faeces, and her hair is frequently tangled from going days without a brush. After a cup of tea and a few biscuits, she is off to attend to another set of dogs. Calls from residents sponsoring sterilisation surgeries take her to private veterinary clinics in Adyar, Akkarai or Besant Nagar, where she ferries strays for the procedure.

By noon, she is back home, cooking for nearly 170 strays. She prepares 15 kg of rice with donated rations and rice bought at discounted rates from local sellers, adding 25 kg of chicken bones collected daily from meat shops. She also picks up 15 kg of food from an NGO’s pet food bank in Thiruvanmiyur, enough to feed 30 dogs.

Loading the food into her pink auto, purchased through a state government subsidy, she sets out on her feeding rounds across Taramani and Perungudi, stopping even outside the private firm where she works as a housekeeping staff member.