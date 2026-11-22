HANAMKONDA: A surgery that would cost Rs 20 lakh at a private hospital in Hyderabad and around Rs 10 lakh in Hanamkonda was beyond the means of R Ayansh’s parents, both private-sector workers. But contributions from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), the efforts of local doctors and the surgical expertise of Dr Mohan Kameswaran, a Padma Shri awardee, made the procedure possible free of cost, giving the three-year-old a chance to hear.

The rare cochlear implantation surgery was performed at Aparna ENT Hospital on November 14, coinciding with Children’s Day. It was the first such initiative in North Telangana, bringing advanced hearing treatment within reach of a child from a financially disadvantaged family, according to the hospital.

Ayansh, a resident of Relakunta village in Nallabelli mandal of Warangal district, had been hearing-impaired since birth. His parents, Ramesh and Sirichandana, could not afford the cost of the procedure. His father works as a private freezer technician.

The initiative was spearheaded by senior doctor M Ekanadham and his son Dr Sudeep, who approached Dr Kameswaran, a Chennai-based ENT surgeon, to perform the operation. He agreed to conduct the procedure without charging any fee.