COIMBATORE: Leprosy is curable, but for many, the wounds caused by the stigma and discrimination surrounding the disease are beyond healing. Troubled by this reality, a retired health inspector from Chennai decided to push for a change, working to help those affected by the disease live normal lives — a service of 38 years.

R Siva (72) began working for leprosy patients’ rehabilitation in 1988 and has since helped around 2,800 people recover and regain their livelihoods. Along with like-minded organisations and volunteers, he is also working to change society’s attitude, saying eliminating stigma is as important as treating the disease.

“Leprosy carries one of the most severe social stigmas because of the visible deformities it can cause. We should change our mindset, and approach them as equals and treat them. We can cure the disease with medicines, but we must also treat the wounds caused by social stigma,” said Siva.

A native of Papanasam in Tirunelveli, Siva lives at Selaiyur in Chennai with his wife Pushkala and two sons. He joined the leprosy wing of the state health department as a health inspector in 1977 and retired as a health educator in 2012. In the 1980s, while the department implemented eradication measures, he began working on rehabilitation on his own.

“The government focused on eradicating the disease, but there was no plan for rehabilitating those who had already been affected. Social ostracisation should be eliminated along with the disease. So, I made efforts to bring together like-minded people to help those affected by leprosy lead a normal life,” he said.