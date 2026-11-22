COIMBATORE: Leprosy is curable, but for many, the wounds caused by the stigma and discrimination surrounding the disease are beyond healing. Troubled by this reality, a retired health inspector from Chennai decided to push for a change, working to help those affected by the disease live normal lives — a service of 38 years.
R Siva (72) began working for leprosy patients’ rehabilitation in 1988 and has since helped around 2,800 people recover and regain their livelihoods. Along with like-minded organisations and volunteers, he is also working to change society’s attitude, saying eliminating stigma is as important as treating the disease.
“Leprosy carries one of the most severe social stigmas because of the visible deformities it can cause. We should change our mindset, and approach them as equals and treat them. We can cure the disease with medicines, but we must also treat the wounds caused by social stigma,” said Siva.
A native of Papanasam in Tirunelveli, Siva lives at Selaiyur in Chennai with his wife Pushkala and two sons. He joined the leprosy wing of the state health department as a health inspector in 1977 and retired as a health educator in 2012. In the 1980s, while the department implemented eradication measures, he began working on rehabilitation on his own.
“The government focused on eradicating the disease, but there was no plan for rehabilitating those who had already been affected. Social ostracisation should be eliminated along with the disease. So, I made efforts to bring together like-minded people to help those affected by leprosy lead a normal life,” he said.
In 1988, with the support of Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai, Siva and his team helped three people with livelihood and self-employment, providing motorised tailoring machines and helping them set up petty shops selling fancy items and vegetables. The initiative has since reached around 2,800 people.
One of them, K Chakarapani (75) from Chennai, came for treatment on the local government hospital’s advice and is now a volunteer with Siva.
“The skin infection appeared on my thigh in my early life, slowly became leprosy, and made my fingers inactive after several years. I was referred to Siva for regular dressing, and even now I go to Sri Ramakrishna Math at Mylapore every Saturday, where he offers treatment and bus fare to everyone. He also supports us financially to start self-employment, and now I have become a volunteer where I get income for every dressing,” Chakarapani said.
“Our approach is to first identify needy people, counsel them to understand their requirements, treat their wounds through regular ulcer dressing and simultaneously provide livelihood support,” Siva said.
Leprosy is a chronic infectious disease caused by the slow-growing bacterium Mycobacterium leprae. It mainly affects the skin, peripheral nerves, eyes and upper respiratory tract. “As the bacteria multiply slowly, symptoms may take several years to appear. Many people mistake the early symptoms of leprosy for a common skin allergy,” Siva added.
Siva is a National Executive member for Rehabilitation of Leprosy-Cured but Deformed Persons of SAKSHAM Savita. With Ramakrishna Math, he leads community welfare, rehabilitation and medical support initiatives, and the health department has engaged his team for regular wound dressing of people affected by leprosy.
The team has also done research. “Between 2010 and 2012, we conducted clinical trials on sterile medicines derived from placenta for leprosy wound dressing, with the support of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research and the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), using animal-skin collagen. The outcomes were patented,” he said.
“We also organise devotional trips to temples for people affected by leprosy, formed self-help groups and helped eligible people access government jobs through reservation facilities. I have personally performed the final rituals of around 150 people, respecting their religious practices,” he said.
Siva credits collective effort for what has been achieved. “As an individual, I cannot do much or change society’s attitude towards these people. It requires coordinated efforts, which is why I joined hands with Sri Ramakrishna Math and SAKSHAM.”
“The health department could provide medicines but faced difficulties in ensuring regular wound care due to a shortage of manpower. Many patients could not dress their wounds themselves, while even their family members hesitated to handle them because of the stigma. But we visit the homes of people affected by leprosy, clean their wounds, and dress them.
The initiative, which initially started in Chennai, has now been expanded to all districts. The health department provides us with a list of beneficiaries, and we visit them regularly. We also train willing people affected by leprosy as volunteers and provide them with an opportunity to earn an income,” Siva said.
Dr P Sivakumari, Deputy Director of Medical Services (Leprosy), Coimbatore, appreciated their service, saying their care helped many recover and helped the department reach needy people. Siva has received several awards, including the Governor’s Award for his contribution to the Leprosy Society.
Siva believes the fight against stigma should begin at home, which is necessary to challenge the deep-rooted discrimination in society.
(Edited by Subhalakshmi PR)