VISAKHAPATNAM: The greatest lessons from travelling are not always found in guidebooks or at popular tourist destinations. Sometimes, they emerge from sharing a meal with an indigenous community, learning an unfamiliar tradition or finding the courage to overcome a long-held fear. For Visakhapatnam’s Annapurna Maddi, a year of travelling across 13 countries brought all these experiences together, changing not only how she viewed the world but also how she understood herself.
A software professional who had spent most of her life in Visakhapatnam, Annapurna had rarely lived away from her family before embarking on solo travel. The decision was not easy. However, a remote job after completing her engineering degree gave her the freedom to explore.
Three years into independent travel, an opportunity through Scapia Leap Year enabled her to undertake a fully funded, 365-day journey, complete with a monthly stipend and mentorship. Her travels took her across India, Asia, Africa and Europe.
Each destination offered a different lesson. In Nagaland, the Hornbill Festival introduced her to the cultural richness. In Bali, she spent nearly a month at a locally run homestay, where she understood the significance of daily religious offerings. In Papua New Guinea, she experienced indigenous ways of life. Her experiences extended beyond cultural exploration.
She learnt kite surfing in Mauritius despite not knowing how to swim, volunteered with Maasai children in Tanzania and completed a challenging seven-day expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro. Learning to swim in Sicily and attempting a demanding climb in Italy’s Dolomites were personal milestones that helped her confront long-held fears.
“Travel is not just about the mountains or beaches you visit. It is also about the people you connect with, the cultures you experience and what you learn about yourself,” she says. The journey also heightened her awareness of environmental concerns. During a guided walk on the Aletsch Glacier in Switzerland, learning about melting of glaciers gave her a deeper understanding of climate change.
She believes every region has its own knowledge to offer through its people, traditions and relationship with nature. She says independent travel can help women and men become more adaptable.
For those hesitant to travel because of financial constraints or safety concerns, she suggests starting with shorter trips, exploring nearby places and considering volunteering opportunities that offer food in exchange for work. “Take that one step. You never know how it could lead you to different heights,” she adds.
After a year of exploring landscapes and meeting people from different cultures, she has returned with a perspective that extends beyond the 13 countries she visited. For her, travel is as much about understanding the world as it is about discovering one’s place in it.