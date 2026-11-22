VISAKHAPATNAM: The greatest lessons from travelling are not always found in guidebooks or at popular tourist destinations. Sometimes, they emerge from sharing a meal with an indigenous community, learning an unfamiliar tradition or finding the courage to overcome a long-held fear. For Visakhapatnam’s Annapurna Maddi, a year of travelling across 13 countries brought all these experiences together, changing not only how she viewed the world but also how she understood herself.

A software professional who had spent most of her life in Visakhapatnam, Annapurna had rarely lived away from her family before embarking on solo travel. The decision was not easy. However, a remote job after completing her engineering degree gave her the freedom to explore.

Three years into independent travel, an opportunity through Scapia Leap Year enabled her to undertake a fully funded, 365-day journey, complete with a monthly stipend and mentorship. Her travels took her across India, Asia, Africa and Europe.

Each destination offered a different lesson. In Nagaland, the Hornbill Festival introduced her to the cultural richness. In Bali, she spent nearly a month at a locally run homestay, where she understood the significance of daily religious offerings. In Papua New Guinea, she experienced indigenous ways of life. Her experiences extended beyond cultural exploration.

She learnt kite surfing in Mauritius despite not knowing how to swim, volunteered with Maasai children in Tanzania and completed a challenging seven-day expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro. Learning to swim in Sicily and attempting a demanding climb in Italy’s Dolomites were personal milestones that helped her confront long-held fears.