BARGARH: Every Sunday, the courtyard of Guru Surendra Sahu’s home in Padampur fills with children of different ages. What rises from the gathering is not the usual din of a crowd, but a chorus of melodies, as Sahu (57) guides his students through lessons in classical and folk music. For some, the journey to this modest school begins a day earlier, with students travelling from across western Odisha to attend the classes.
Formally launched on August 15, 2023, the One Rupee Music School holds classes every Sunday, with a nominal monthly fee of just Rs 1. For Sahu, the idea was never merely about making music education affordable. It was about keeping alive the region’s rich folk traditions, drawing young minds towards music and ensuring that rare art forms, often passed down orally through generations, do not disappear with their practitioners.
“While children go to school on weekdays, my idea was to keep them occupied with music on Sunday so that they don’t waste their time or get distracted by anything unproductive,” Sahu says.
The school started with around 20 students, primarily schoolgoing children. As word spread, people from different age groups and backgrounds began joining. Today, around 175 students learn at the school, ranging from 10-year-olds to people above 40, including participants from different ethnic groups and professionals from different fields. The fee draws attention, but it is Sahu’s passion for teaching and the breadth of his knowledge that keeps the students coming.
A native of Padampur, Sahu is known for his work in folk music, dance and traditional instruments. “I focus more on teaching the theory and history behind various folk art forms. Practical skills are something students can hone with practice over time.”
The school has become a meeting point for learners from across western Odisha. Students arrive from Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Sundargarh and Rourkela, with some reaching Padampur on Saturday for the Sunday classes. Sahu and his wife welcome and accommodate them at their home. While the classes begin as early as 7.30 am, with each session of the Guru lasting up to two hours and continuing till evening, Gurumaa looks after the students’ refreshments.
The initiative has also attracted wider recognition. As many as 17 students from the One Rupee Music School received fellowships from the Ministry of Culture. Every now and then, he invites traditional artists, particularly those associated with rare folk music forms and instruments, to share their knowledge with the students.
His students are finding platforms beyond their hometown. Last year, his students participated in the Nuakhai Bhetghat programme in Mumbai, while this year, they featured at the National Book Fair in Raebareli. For the third consecutive year, the school’s students, all of whom are scholarship holders have represented Odisha at the national-level Children’s Day celebrations. The initiative crossed international boundaries this year, with Sahu’s troupe travelling to the UAE to perform at a Nuakhai Bhetghat programme.
For Sahu, the urgency lies in the fragile nature of these traditions. “Every form of art has become a source of entertainment today. They are merely seen as performances rather than understood through their origins and cultural significance. Every folk dance or folk song has a connection with the traditions of different regions and ethnic groups.”
Sahu entered the world of music in 1992 and worked as a keyboardist with noted Sambalpuri singer Padmashree Jitendra Haripal for nearly a decade. In 2002, he joined anthropologist Lidia Guzik as a research guide for a study on Marginal Music at Sambalpur University. It is an ongoing research work. His contribution to music, dance and traditional instruments, including his work across 10 countries, was recognised with a Senior Fellowship from the Union Government in 2015–16.
Sahu has been teaching music free of cost for decades, well before starting his unique school. The decision to charge Rs 1, he says, was intended to give students a sense of dignity and value to the learning process, without making the fee a barrier.
“I am trying to protect something that cannot even be archived on the internet or taught by new-generation AI models. These age-old folk art forms are not recorded; they are passed from generation to generation. Therefore, I am not just teaching students. I am trying to shape them into teachers like me, who can preserve these forms, pass them on after me and some day make it known globally,” he says.
With the number of students growing, Sahu hopes to establish a residential music school on the same model, where learners can stay, study and earn through music for Rs 1. However, realising this dream would require institutional support, Sahu hopes the government will extend assistance.