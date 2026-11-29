BARGARH: Every Sunday, the courtyard of Guru Surendra Sahu’s home in Padampur fills with children of different ages. What rises from the gathering is not the usual din of a crowd, but a chorus of melodies, as Sahu (57) guides his students through lessons in classical and folk music. For some, the journey to this modest school begins a day earlier, with students travelling from across western Odisha to attend the classes.

Formally launched on August 15, 2023, the One Rupee Music School holds classes every Sunday, with a nominal monthly fee of just Rs 1. For Sahu, the idea was never merely about making music education affordable. It was about keeping alive the region’s rich folk traditions, drawing young minds towards music and ensuring that rare art forms, often passed down orally through generations, do not disappear with their practitioners.

“While children go to school on weekdays, my idea was to keep them occupied with music on Sunday so that they don’t waste their time or get distracted by anything unproductive,” Sahu says.

The school started with around 20 students, primarily schoolgoing children. As word spread, people from different age groups and backgrounds began joining. Today, around 175 students learn at the school, ranging from 10-year-olds to people above 40, including participants from different ethnic groups and professionals from different fields. The fee draws attention, but it is Sahu’s passion for teaching and the breadth of his knowledge that keeps the students coming.