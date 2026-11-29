CHENNAI: The morning Sivakumar left to buy vegetables was meant to be ordinary. Instead, it became the day a young woman’s world folded in on itself. A few hours later, Sivakumar’s family learned that he had died in a road accident. His wife, 19-year-old Shalini, who was far from home in Tiruvallur with their one-year-old son, was left with no map for the life suddenly placed in her hands.
“I lost my father when I was young and was brought up by my mother, who still works as a domestic help. I got married at the age of 16 after discontinuing my studies and moved from Chennai to Tiruvallur. When my husband died, I did not know what to do next. It felt as though my entire world had gone dark,” Shalini, now 26, recalls.
For a while, grief was the only language she knew. But in that darkness, a neighbour noticed a young widow who needed more than sympathy. Chitra Lingeswaran (42) offered Shalini something practical and quietly powerful — a chance to learn tailoring, to hold a needle and thread, and to begin stitching a new future.
Chitra is the founder of Chitraalaya Trust and Chitra Institute of Tailoring, Arts and Crafts. What began as an act of kindness for one struggling young woman soon grew into a mission of empowerment, reaching widows, single mothers, economically disadvantaged women, trans persons and persons with disabilities.
Today, Shalini is no longer the frightened young woman who wondered how she would raise her child. She works at Chitra’s institute, helping train other women facing similar hardships, as well as persons with disabilities. Her son is now in Class 4. The thread that once seemed to bind her to despair has become the thread from which she has woven a livelihood.
Chitra’s own journey began with a simple interest in tailoring after she completed Class 10. A few years later, she began teaching from a small room in her house. The appreciation she received encouraged her, but it also raised a larger question. “As I started teaching, many people encouraged me to take it forward. But I began wondering why I should restrict my teaching skills to only those who could afford it. I wanted to reach people who had no opportunities and help them improve their lives,” she said.
That question became the seed of her work. Chitra realised that many persons with disabilities and economically disadvantaged women could not travel to attend classes. So, she carried her classroom to them, visiting homes and offering tailoring training where it was needed most.
But she soon understood that a skill alone cannot always unlock a livelihood. For many students, even a sewing machine was out of reach. Chitra approached sponsors and arranged machines for those who completed their training but could not afford to buy one.
“With the support of sponsors, I have distributed around 300 sewing machines to my students, most of them widows and persons with disabilities. Many are now earning independently. My aim is not just to teach them tailoring but to ensure that they have the means to earn a living and lead a life with dignity,” she said.
Through the trust and the institute, Chitra has conducted over 1,000 handicraft courses, including jute bag making and Aari embroidery. Her work has also taken her across Tamil Nadu and to Sri Lanka.
For 17-year-old P Swetha, the road to self-reliance began with another kind of loss. She had discontinued her education after Class 9 because of health problems. Six months ago, her father, V Prabhakar, died of cancer, leaving her family to carry yet another weight. She joined Chitra’s tailoring course, but fear sat heavily on her shoulders. In the beginning, she could not bring herself to participate.
“I was often discouraged because of my health problems, and nobody believed that I could learn a skill and do something on my own. I joined Chitra’s tailoring institute, but for the first three months, I would simply go there, sit for some time and return home without doing anything. Chitra gradually encouraged me, built my confidence and helped me develop my tailoring skills. Now, I have a sewing machine at home and have started stitching,” she said.
Today, Swetha is preparing for her Class 10 examinations. She hopes to continue her education while strengthening her tailoring skills and becoming financially independent. What once felt like an impossible dream is slowly taking shape, one stitch at a time.
Chitra’s work also reaches persons with multiple disabilities. Twice a week, she visits the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) to provide vocational training to its beneficiaries, helping them acquire practical skills that can improve their independence and livelihood opportunities.
For Chitra, the work has never been merely about teaching tailoring or distributing sewing machines. It is about helping people who have been pushed to the margins regain their confidence, earn an income and live independently. In Shalini’s renewed courage and Swetha’s growing confidence, her belief finds proof that a vocational skill, sustained encouragement and a little faith can help a person step towards a life of dignity.
(Edited by Divya Ramkumar)