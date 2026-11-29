CHENNAI: The morning Sivakumar left to buy vegetables was meant to be ordinary. Instead, it became the day a young woman’s world folded in on itself. A few hours later, Sivakumar’s family learned that he had died in a road accident. His wife, 19-year-old Shalini, who was far from home in Tiruvallur with their one-year-old son, was left with no map for the life suddenly placed in her hands.

“I lost my father when I was young and was brought up by my mother, who still works as a domestic help. I got married at the age of 16 after discontinuing my studies and moved from Chennai to Tiruvallur. When my husband died, I did not know what to do next. It felt as though my entire world had gone dark,” Shalini, now 26, recalls.

For a while, grief was the only language she knew. But in that darkness, a neighbour noticed a young widow who needed more than sympathy. Chitra Lingeswaran (42) offered Shalini something practical and quietly powerful — a chance to learn tailoring, to hold a needle and thread, and to begin stitching a new future.

Chitra is the founder of Chitraalaya Trust and Chitra Institute of Tailoring, Arts and Crafts. What began as an act of kindness for one struggling young woman soon grew into a mission of empowerment, reaching widows, single mothers, economically disadvantaged women, trans persons and persons with disabilities.