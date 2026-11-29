VISAKHAPATNAM: Fine Arts is often seen as a field with limited career opportunities, with many believing that becoming a drawing teacher is one of the few options available, says 51-year-old sculptor Gollapalli Venkata Ramana Murthy.

Hailing from Dasaripeta village near Kurupam in Parvathipuram district, he chose to pursue his interest in art and went on to create mannequins for naval museums, dinosaur sculptures, public installations, fountains, murals and oil paintings across several States.

Ramana Murthy completed his Fine Arts degree and later earned a Master of Fine Arts from Andhra University. He began his career as an art teacher at Navy School in 2002.

Impressed by his work, then Naval Public Schools chairman Captain Bhaktavatsala entrusted him with creating mannequins for the Naval Maritime Museum in Visakhapatnam. He established his own studio in 2004.

The museum features mannequins depicting naval personnel performing duties aboard ships and submarines, along with exhibits tracing the evolution of naval vessels.

In 2011, he developed the Ecological Knowledge Park at Srisailam for the Forest Department and AP Genco, creating life-sized dinosaur models ranging from 15 to 53 feet and displays on animal and human evolution.

His contribution to Visakhapatnam’s beautification projects includes the 18-foot Konark Wheel, nature-themed installations, a tiger sculpture at Siripuram Junction and a Buddha statue near NAD Junction.