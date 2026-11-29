VISAKHAPATNAM: Fine Arts is often seen as a field with limited career opportunities, with many believing that becoming a drawing teacher is one of the few options available, says 51-year-old sculptor Gollapalli Venkata Ramana Murthy.
Hailing from Dasaripeta village near Kurupam in Parvathipuram district, he chose to pursue his interest in art and went on to create mannequins for naval museums, dinosaur sculptures, public installations, fountains, murals and oil paintings across several States.
Ramana Murthy completed his Fine Arts degree and later earned a Master of Fine Arts from Andhra University. He began his career as an art teacher at Navy School in 2002.
Impressed by his work, then Naval Public Schools chairman Captain Bhaktavatsala entrusted him with creating mannequins for the Naval Maritime Museum in Visakhapatnam. He established his own studio in 2004.
The museum features mannequins depicting naval personnel performing duties aboard ships and submarines, along with exhibits tracing the evolution of naval vessels.
In 2011, he developed the Ecological Knowledge Park at Srisailam for the Forest Department and AP Genco, creating life-sized dinosaur models ranging from 15 to 53 feet and displays on animal and human evolution.
His contribution to Visakhapatnam’s beautification projects includes the 18-foot Konark Wheel, nature-themed installations, a tiger sculpture at Siripuram Junction and a Buddha statue near NAD Junction.
For the International Fleet Review 2016, the Indian Navy commissioned two tableaux from him, including one showcasing indigenous naval equipment and another featuring a lion-head structure mounted on a 47-foot trailer.
He also created about 150 murals at naval dockyard. His recent assignments include sculpture fountains for YogAndhra and the CII Partnership Summit, as well as replicas of the Lepakshi Nandi and Amaravati Buddha.
Working with metal, cement, fibre, plaster of Paris and sand, he has created public art installations displayed across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other locations.
Among his current projects is the Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum at Lambasingi, featuring nearly 100 mannequins, murals and dioramas chronicling tribal resistance movements.
His recent works also include a 32-foot Blessing Buddha at Bheemili and a 17-foot Etikoppaka-style Ganesh at Bhogapuram. Having left teaching to focus on his studio and mentor young artists, Ramana Murthy says the satisfaction he derives from creating art outweighs any financial rewards offered by other professions.