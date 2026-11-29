ONGOLE: Gunti Sakthidhara Sri Chandra (18) has power not only in his name but also in his body. The B.Tech first year student lifts heavy weights with ease and is growing as a champion in powerlifting.

Despite his middle class family’s financial difficulties, he has excelled in state and national competitions and won medals. At just 18, his performances have made him a matter of pride for the district.

Sri Chandra recently won gold in the JNTU-K intercollegiate powerlifting competition and was selected for the All India Inter-University Powerlifting Championship to be held in Kerala in 2027.

Prakasam District Collector Rajababu specially congratulated him for winning medals in powerlifting for the last three years. The Collector wished him to excel further at the national and international level and bring fame to the district, state and country.

“My next aim is to win gold medals in the All India University Powerlifting Championship, National Championship, 2027 Commonwealth Games, World Championship and other prestigious tournaments. I know I have to go a long way and I will certainly reach my goals with hard work and strong determination,” Sri Chandra told TNIE.

B.Tech first-year IoT and Cyber Crimes student at PACE Engineering College, Ongole, Sri Chandra developed an early interest in powerlifting and trained under his father, Gunti Bhakta Dhruvudu’s guidance.

“To attend the last powerlifting tournament in Kerala, we faced serious financial troubles and to return with the gold medal, we made phone calls to family members to get money for the return journey.

We often suffer from such financial troubles. To get better gym kit, we need more funds. It will be very helpful if any sponsor or the government comes forward to support us,” Bhakta Dhruvudu said.