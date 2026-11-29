SALEM: For some, there is no turning point, but a gradual curve that shapes one’s calling in life. For R Vijay, the desire to serve grew quietly in him during his college years through the National Service Scheme (NSS).

As an active volunteer, he travelled to many camps across south India, planting saplings, taking part in cleanliness drives, and meeting people from different walks of life. “Those days showed me what social responsibility really means and why compassion towards others matters,” he recalled. His college years ended, but his spirit of service did not.

Vijay joined hands with friends and acquaintances of NSS camps to form a group called Unity of NSS. As they discussed how they could channel their efforts, the members felt that rural and tribal communities from hill villages, facing years of neglect, needed greater attention.

From these discussions, the Unity of Youth (UOY) Foundation, dedicated to uplifting these communities, took root in 2017. “I suggested that instead of meetings, we visit a village, spend a day there to understand and address its needs better. We chose Guntur village in Yercaud for our first initiative,” Vijay said.

Soon, what had been an idea became a routine. “Rather than simply paying a visit to the village, we decided to stay on for better understanding of the hardships faced by residents. Our team had the first-hand experience of existing without power, water, or toilets,” noted Vijay. With every visit, the volunteers grew closer to the community. “We began with clean drinking water,” Vijay said. Members pooled their money, raising nearly Rs 1 lakh, and installed a water tank. Soon, solar lights followed, so the settlements no longer vanished into darkness at dusk.