SALEM: For some, there is no turning point, but a gradual curve that shapes one’s calling in life. For R Vijay, the desire to serve grew quietly in him during his college years through the National Service Scheme (NSS).
As an active volunteer, he travelled to many camps across south India, planting saplings, taking part in cleanliness drives, and meeting people from different walks of life. “Those days showed me what social responsibility really means and why compassion towards others matters,” he recalled. His college years ended, but his spirit of service did not.
Vijay joined hands with friends and acquaintances of NSS camps to form a group called Unity of NSS. As they discussed how they could channel their efforts, the members felt that rural and tribal communities from hill villages, facing years of neglect, needed greater attention.
From these discussions, the Unity of Youth (UOY) Foundation, dedicated to uplifting these communities, took root in 2017. “I suggested that instead of meetings, we visit a village, spend a day there to understand and address its needs better. We chose Guntur village in Yercaud for our first initiative,” Vijay said.
Soon, what had been an idea became a routine. “Rather than simply paying a visit to the village, we decided to stay on for better understanding of the hardships faced by residents. Our team had the first-hand experience of existing without power, water, or toilets,” noted Vijay. With every visit, the volunteers grew closer to the community. “We began with clean drinking water,” Vijay said. Members pooled their money, raising nearly Rs 1 lakh, and installed a water tank. Soon, solar lights followed, so the settlements no longer vanished into darkness at dusk.
In hilly villages, education often stops where the road does. “Children have nowhere to go after they finish their primary school,” Vijay noted. The volunteers began visiting homes. They sat with families and discussed why education matters. Where money was a hurdle, they provided it so that kids could stay on. Their efforts bore fruit. Over 500 students in the villages have since completed school education. Several are pursuing higher studies, and some have secured jobs. One of them is about to become the first doctor in the village, Vijay said.
Having cleared NEET, E Nivetha of Sengalathupadi secured a seat in a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course in Chennai this year. “The UOY Foundation stepped in to support me when I needed it the most,” Nivetha said, with a lump rising in her throat, as she thought of that time. “They enrolled me in a coaching centre and paid the fees and transport.”
These efforts eventually led the group to set up evening tuition centres, called Learning and Skill Development Centres, where children receive additional support after school. In Sengalathupadi, around 55 students have benefited. The centres also provide evening snacks, so no child studies on an empty stomach.
In his fifties, V Govindan is a daily-wage earner who never went to school. “But my daughter never misses a day,” he said, overwhelmed with emotions. “Children from the village eagerly gather at the centre every evening. We are fortunate to have this service. Most families here are daily-wage labourers, and parents return home late in the evening,” he said.
The teachers are not outsiders. The youth are chosen from among the residents to enable them to lead the change. “We give them special training and a stipend to teach. The villagers also contribute their labour in building these centres,” Vijay says.
Beyond the classrooms, UOY offers free training in Silambam, the traditional Tamil martial art. Beginning with 20 students, the classrooms now draw nearly 500. The practice has carried some of them far beyond the hills. Several have competed at state and national levels, and two students from Yercaud have returned from national competitions with gold medals.
Empowering women came next. The team helped them set up small enterprises. It also conducts awareness programmes on child marriage, so that a girl’s future is not decided before she has the chance to shape it.
For Vijay, the journey has come a long way from his early NSS days. What began with around 100 young people has since grown into a network of over 2,500 volunteers working across TN. In Yercaud, the foundation now reaches 13 villages, including Guntur, Keenthukadu, Sengalathupadi, Periyakaadu, Semmanatham and Thoppukadu. The aim, he said, is to build a generation that will carry the work forward.
(Edited by Parveen Ali)