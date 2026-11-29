After joining BHEL as a technician, he moved to Tiruchy in 2009. Though his work schedule kept him busy, he was determined to continue his passion and decided to start a karate coaching facility in the city. And that is how the Tamil Warrior Karate Academy came into being. Under the guidance of Rajasekaran, he nurtured young talents and encouraged them to pursue martial arts with commitment and determination.

Initially, Suthagar collected a nominal fee of Rs 300/month from each student. However, as the weekend classes progressed, he noticed that some students found it difficult to pay it due to financial constraints.

“I did not want money to prevent children from learning karate. So, I decided to follow certain principles while collecting fees. I decided to offer classes for free to students coming under certain categories who deserve the exemption. I have been following the policy for the past 15 years,” he said, adding that learning martial arts should not become a financial burden for parents and every child interested in the sport should get an opportunity to learn it.

Suthagar now provides free coaching to children from single-parent families, children of physically challenged parents, government school students, children of armed forces personnel and those belonging to families living below the poverty line.

G Lalitha, mother of G Vettrivel, a Class 11 student who has been attending Suthagar’s karate classes, said that her son had been receiving training for over four years. “One day, when my son took the monthly fee to give it to Suthagar master, he refused to accept it. He had noticed our family’s financial difficulties. My husband is the only breadwinner in our family and works as a labourer in an ancillary industry. Even though we insisted on paying the fee, he refused to accept the money,” she said.