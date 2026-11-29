TIRUCHY: On the sides of a narrow lane in Tiruchy’s Tiruverumbur, punches and strikes cut through the air, accompanied by vocal shouts and sharp exhales. With strict control over their breathing patterns, a group of children, clad in the traditional keikogi, strike varied poses and stances. Some have achieved quite the control, while certain others are still on the learning curve, all under the guidance of ‘Karate’ R Suthagar, their master.
At a time when access to quality sports training remained a challenge for many underprivileged children, Suthagar, a 43-year-old employee of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Tiruchy, decided to use martial arts as a tool for social transformation. As someone for whom martial arts remains a family pursuit, he dedicated himself to teaching karate, particularly to children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, with the aim of building a healthy, disciplined and responsible society — a journey spanning 25 years.
A native of Sivaganga district, Suthagar moved to Chennai in his childhood and completed ITI in the city. After studies, he joined a karate class in 2001 out of curiosity. During his training under M Rajasekaran, karate became Suthagar’s lifeline, and he went on to earn his fifth Dan black belt before becoming a coach.
After joining BHEL as a technician, he moved to Tiruchy in 2009. Though his work schedule kept him busy, he was determined to continue his passion and decided to start a karate coaching facility in the city. And that is how the Tamil Warrior Karate Academy came into being. Under the guidance of Rajasekaran, he nurtured young talents and encouraged them to pursue martial arts with commitment and determination.
Initially, Suthagar collected a nominal fee of Rs 300/month from each student. However, as the weekend classes progressed, he noticed that some students found it difficult to pay it due to financial constraints.
“I did not want money to prevent children from learning karate. So, I decided to follow certain principles while collecting fees. I decided to offer classes for free to students coming under certain categories who deserve the exemption. I have been following the policy for the past 15 years,” he said, adding that learning martial arts should not become a financial burden for parents and every child interested in the sport should get an opportunity to learn it.
Suthagar now provides free coaching to children from single-parent families, children of physically challenged parents, government school students, children of armed forces personnel and those belonging to families living below the poverty line.
G Lalitha, mother of G Vettrivel, a Class 11 student who has been attending Suthagar’s karate classes, said that her son had been receiving training for over four years. “One day, when my son took the monthly fee to give it to Suthagar master, he refused to accept it. He had noticed our family’s financial difficulties. My husband is the only breadwinner in our family and works as a labourer in an ancillary industry. Even though we insisted on paying the fee, he refused to accept the money,” she said.
Suthagar’s efforts have also generated impressive results on the competitive front. His students have won numerous medals in district, state, national and international-level karate championships.
Suthagar and his students have also participated in international championships in Singapore in 2023, Sri Lanka in 2025, and Japan in 2025. At the Sri Lankan championship, Suthagar won a gold medal in the master’s category, while two of his students secured bronze medals.
In a recent achievement, his student P Lakshana, representing Montfort School, Kattur, won a silver medal at the All India CBSE Schools Karate National Trial Meet held on November 18.
Apart from his coaching activities, Suthagar also served as a volunteer in the district traffic wing for over seven years until last year. Throughout his journey, his wife, M Rajalakshmi, and his two children have been his support pillars. Martial arts is a family pursuit, he said, with every member of his family practising the discipline.
For Suthagar, karate coaching is not just a profession or a source of income but a way to help children. “Karate is not merely a sport or a means of winning medals but a way to instil confidence, discipline, physical fitness and responsibility among younger generations. So, my ultimate ambition is to build a disciplined, healthy and responsible society,” he added.
(Edited by Arya AJ)