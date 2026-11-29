TIRUPATI: What began as an effort to find an eco-friendly alternative to agricultural plastic has turned into an inspiring example of young minds using science to address real-world challenges.

Four postgraduate students of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva vidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, have developed a biodegradable multifunctional mulch using locally available plant-derived waste materials, earning the second prize at the South Zone-level Students’ Research Innovation Event, ANVESHAN 2026, held recently in Hyderabad.

Their innovation shows how ideas nurtured in university laboratories can translate into practical solutions for farmers while contributing to environmental protection.

By transforming underutilised plant waste into a useful agricultural product, the students have sought to address two concerns simultaneously: agricultural plastic pollution and the growing need for affordable, sustainable farming inputs.

The four-member team from Biosciences and Sericulture Departments comprises Ishwaryambica Yalla, Yambeti Prasalya, Podirla Puja and Shaik Razeef, all pursuing MSc Botany.

Their project, titled ‘Biodegradable Multifunctional Mulch’, was developed using six different raw materials, primarily plant-derived waste collected from easily accessible sources.

The students said the idea emerged from concerns over the widespread use of conventional plastic mulching sheets in agriculture. Although plastic mulch helps farmers control weeds, conserve moisture and improve crop-growing conditions, its disposal after cultivation often becomes a challenge, contributing to persistent plastic waste and potential soil contamination.