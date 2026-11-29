TIRUPATI: What began as an effort to find an eco-friendly alternative to agricultural plastic has turned into an inspiring example of young minds using science to address real-world challenges.
Four postgraduate students of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva vidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, have developed a biodegradable multifunctional mulch using locally available plant-derived waste materials, earning the second prize at the South Zone-level Students’ Research Innovation Event, ANVESHAN 2026, held recently in Hyderabad.
Their innovation shows how ideas nurtured in university laboratories can translate into practical solutions for farmers while contributing to environmental protection.
By transforming underutilised plant waste into a useful agricultural product, the students have sought to address two concerns simultaneously: agricultural plastic pollution and the growing need for affordable, sustainable farming inputs.
The four-member team from Biosciences and Sericulture Departments comprises Ishwaryambica Yalla, Yambeti Prasalya, Podirla Puja and Shaik Razeef, all pursuing MSc Botany.
Their project, titled ‘Biodegradable Multifunctional Mulch’, was developed using six different raw materials, primarily plant-derived waste collected from easily accessible sources.
The students said the idea emerged from concerns over the widespread use of conventional plastic mulching sheets in agriculture. Although plastic mulch helps farmers control weeds, conserve moisture and improve crop-growing conditions, its disposal after cultivation often becomes a challenge, contributing to persistent plastic waste and potential soil contamination.
“Instead of allowing these resources to go underutilised, we thought of giving them a new purpose through scientific innovation. We aimed to develop a product that could benefit farmers as well as the environment,” the student researchers told TNIE.
The biodegradable mulch suppresses weeds, reduces soil moisture loss and irrigation needs, regulates soil temperature, and prevents erosion. Unlike plastic mulch, it decomposes naturally under suitable conditions.
The team estimates the cost at 12,000 per acre, compared with 16,600 for plastic mulch, potentially saving farmers 27.7%, subject to production costs and field validation.
“An alternative material will be meaningful only when it is accessible and affordable to farmers. By using inexpensive, locally available raw materials, we hope to make sustainable agriculture more practical,” researchers said.
The four students shared responsibilities across research, experimentation, testing and quality assessment under the guidance of Professor N Vijayakumari and A Suvarna Latha of Biosciences and Sericulture Departments.
Encouraged by securing second prize at ANVESHAN 2026, they plan to refine the product through field trials to assess durability, decomposition period, soil compatibility and crop performance, while optimising production for commercial viability.
The achievement highlights how teamwork and scientific innovation can transform discarded plant resources into sustainable alternatives to persistent plastics, with potential benefits for agriculture.