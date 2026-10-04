Bench that Bridges generations

CHENNAI: In a classroom where children once sat cross-legged on hard floors, a single wooden bench became a throne of possibility. For T Gajendran, that bench was more than furniture; it was the first rung on a ladder that led him out of a cycle where education had always ended at Class 5. Today, at 24, he is the first graduate in his family, a milestone that would have seemed impossible in Murungai village, where hardship was as familiar as the empty benches that never knew the weight of a child’s book.

Gajendran’s journey began in a home where financial constraints cast long shadows over dreams. “My father is a mason, and many villagers depend on daily-wage work. Until a few years ago, our village had only a primary school. Hardship was part of our everyday lives,” he recalls. Determined to pursue higher education, he travelled to a nearby town, but college fees loomed like an insurmountable wall. “We were helpless due to our financial situation. That was when S Vijayakrishnan (67), a social activist and journalist, came forward to support me. With his help, I completed my BSc in Computer Science at a private college in Chennai,” he says.

Vijayakrishnan’s intervention was not a one-time act of charity but part of a lifelong mission rooted in his own family’s history. “My father S V Seshadri was a school teacher who died when I was just six years old. During the 1950s, my father took the initiative to establish a primary school in Siruthamur with the objective of improving literacy among children in the village,” he says. The school, funded by his mother Seetha Ammal’s earnings to educate the poor, was later handed over to the state government and upgraded from a primary to a middle school.