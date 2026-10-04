Never alone in the last journey

SALEM: For most, a final farewell from this world is a tapestry woven with family, gentle embraces, familiar faces, and age-old rituals. But some leave alone, with no family to claim them, no loved ones to weep, and sometimes not even a name to anchor their memory. Yet, in the heart of Salem, their quiet departure is not met with indifference. For nearly two decades, S Kalaivani and a group of steadfast women have quietly stepped into that silence, ensuring that every unclaimed soul receives the warmth, honour, and sacred respect of a proper farewell.

One day in 2008, while feeding destitute people on the streets around Annadhanapatti in Salem, the women met an elderly man who became a regular. One day, they learnt that he had died after falling into a drain. Police arrived and informed the corporation, but the body remained there for nearly two hours as they waited for workers to retrieve it. The women could not simply stand and watch. Around eight of them put on gloves, stepped into the drain and brought the man out. They helped by moving him into an ambulance and accompanied him to the Salem government hospital (GH).

The sight they saw there remained etched with pain in their hearts. There were many bodies there without anyone to claim them. After asking around, Kalaivani learnt that those bodies were sometimes buried without a proper farewell.