Paddy receives its traditional reprise

THANJAVUR: Nearly 30 years ago in the Granary of South India, G Sither’s restless gaze fell on stalk after stalk of brittle, hollowed-out paddy crop. The barefooted farmer hurried across the 25-acre agricultural field only to find the leaves stripped entirely and the soil littered with ruined stalks. Sither lost his entire crop to a pest attack. In just 20 more days, he would have reaped the fruits of his months-long labour. Like many other farmers in the region, he too was told to cultivate hybrid paddy varieties and was promised a greater yield. After the pest attack, he could not even salvage the seeds.

Sither pointed to those grim days as the turning point of his life. The event catalysed him into taking up organic farming and a life-long pursuit to preserve and cultivate traditional paddy varieties. The year following the pest attack, he cultivated traditional paddy varieties that are resilient to pests, floods, and drought. “I did not experiment on a small field to switch to traditional varieties. I cultivated the traditional paddy varieties in the entire 25-acre farm,” he said.

Decades later, the farm, located near Punnainallur Mariamman Koil village, seven kilometres from Thanjavur, now holds eons of history, as Sither has gone on to cultivate and preserve 121 traditional paddy varieties. The 67-year-old paddy conservationist has travelled the length and breadth of the state, collecting the seeds of rare and traditional varieties.