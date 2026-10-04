Polio survivor, wheelchair bodybuilder from AP's Vizianagaram chases Mr Olympia dream.

VIZIANAGARAM: Edubilli Suryanarayana, who contracted polio in childhood, has emerged as a national champion in wheelchair bodybuilding despite poverty and disability. His journey from losing mobility in both legs to winning at least 70 medals, including the prestigious Mr India title, reflects sheer determination and ambition.

Born on March 9, 1991, in Pola Vangara village of Vizianagaram district to agricultural labourers Appalaswamy and Pollamma, Suryanarayana was healthy at birth but paralysed by polio within months.

Refusing to let sympathy define his destiny, he pursued studies and earned a bachelor’s degree despite financial hardship. In 2016, he turned to competitive sports and chose wheelchair bodybuilding.

After a local gym instructor refused to train him, he began exercising at home with basic equipment before joining a gym to systematically condition himself.

Aware of the financial demands of competition travel, nutrition and training, he joined a private company as a marketing executive, earning Rs 15,000 a month to fund his bodybuilding career.

His wife Hema, a daily‑wage labourer, and his parents provided crucial support while caring for his two children.