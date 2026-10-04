Visakhapatnam-based scientist tracks pollutants from Arctic to Oceans

VISAKHAPATNAM: For Dr Manoj P Rayaroth, a childhood dream of becoming a scientist eventually led to a career that combines research and teaching.

“I did not want to become a teacher when I was a child. I always dreamt of becoming a scientist and pursuing research, but somehow I ended up in teaching as well,” said the 37‑year‑old Assistant Professor in the Department of Chemistry at GITAM (Deemed to be) University, Visakhapatnam.

Born in Thalavil village in Kerala’s Kannur district to parents who worked as daily‑wage labourers, Manoj has pursued research on water pollutants and emerging contaminants in the Arctic. The SciRank Global Registry 2025 places him among the world’s top five per cent of scientists based on research metrics, with 2,900 citations and an h‑index of 25.

Manoj completed his undergraduate and postgraduate studies at Sir Syed College, Taliparamba, before joining Mahatma Gandhi University for research. He earned his PhD in Chemistry in 2017, specialising in advanced oxidation processes for degrading organic pollutants in water, under Professor C.T. Aravindakumar. During his PhD, he conducted research at Duke University in the US through the Obama‑Singh 21st Century Knowledge Initiative.

He later joined Pohang University of Science and Technology, South Korea, as a visiting researcher, working on nanomaterials and environmental remediation. He spent two years at POSTECH as part of his postdoctoral research, followed by appointments at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany, Gdansk University of Technology in Poland and the University of Orléans in France.