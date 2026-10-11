A Jharkhand cop’s extra mile puts the brakes on deaths

JHARKHAND: Constable Sumer Chaudhary, posted in Garhwa, spends two hours every evening regulating traffic and educating commuters about road safety near the Lagma petrol pump on NH-39, where fatal accidents caused by wrong-side driving led him to take action beyond his official duties.

Chaudhary performs court duties during the day but, instead of heading home after work, takes to the highway from 4 pm to 6 pm to urge motorists to follow traffic rules, wear helmets and avoid driving on the wrong side. He also encourages passersby to help accident victims immediately, pointing out that prompt assistance can save lives while the police or an ambulance is on its way.

His decision to intervene followed a message from a friend informing him that another friend had died in an accident at the same spot. The friend asked Chaudhary to make a video to alert people and prevent further tragedies. Chaudhary, however, felt that posting a video on social media alone would not solve the problem and decided to work on the ground.

“After I noticed that more than eight lives were lost in a month at the same spot due to wrong-side driving, I took it as a mission to stop the deaths at any cost. After a long brainstorming, I decided to launch a road safety awareness campaign,” he said. “I decided to take the initiative on the ground. I went there, started regulating traffic and educating commuters about safe driving practices,” he said.