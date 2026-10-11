A journey beyond all limitations: Gujarat woman’s fight beyond disability

GUJARAT: Contracting polio at two and living with 90% disability could have left Madhu Ramanbhai Patel dependent on others. Instead, with support from her family and guided by three words taught by her mother—“Chal-she, Faav-she, Gam-she” (it will work out, I will adapt, I will come to like it)—Madhu built an independent life, cared for girls with disabilities for eight years, competed in para-sports, survived a failed marriage and found happiness.

A native of Kanjali-Kampa in Idar, Sabarkantha, Gujarat, Madhu was the eldest child of RamanbhaiArjanbhai Patel. Her battle with polio began when she was barely two. Her father was then in Arabia for business, while her mother managed the household, helped her grandparents with farming and animal husbandry and raised four other children.

News of Madhu’s condition plunged the joint family into grief. Her grandmother cared for her, while the family arranged treatment and offered prayers. Madhu recovered only about 25%. When treatment failed, her parents faced a difficult question: what would become of their daughter? Their answer was education. Some people questioned spending money on a child with severe disability. Her parents refused to accept that thinking.

“Many people in the community and village would ask my parents, ‘What is the point of educating this daughter? There is no sense in spending money on her,’” Madhu recalled. “But my parents did not listen to them. They prioritised my life and my future.”