A war with a vision: Army surgeons help Kashmir residents see again

JAMMU AND KASHMIR: The Indian Army has fought a different kind of war in Kashmir—a war not against an enemy, but against failing eyesight.

At an underground operation theatre near the shelling-prone Tangdhar area, close to the Line of Control (LoC), Army eye surgeons carried out 220 sight-restoring surgeries in just two days, giving poor and elderly residents a chance to see clearly again.

The effort, called “Operation Drishti”, was part of the Army’s humanitarian work alongside its operational responsibilities in the hinterland and along the LoC and International Border (IB). The first phase was held on September 24 and 25 at an underground Army facility in Tangdhar, Kupwara district. The camp was led by Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Head of Ophthalmology at Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantonment.

Tangdhar’s difficult terrain and vulnerability to Pakistani shelling and firing made the setting unusual for a surgical camp. After Operation Sindoor last year, Pakistani troops targeted Tangdhar and other border areas in Jammu and Kashmir, causing civilian casualties, damaging infrastructure and forcing residents to leave their homes for safer areas.

In that environment, the Army created an equipped underground surgical facility. Instead of fear and disruption, the facility brought doctors and medical care and the possibility of a better quality of life to residents who had limited access to specialised treatment.