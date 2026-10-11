From Andhra to the Asian Games podium, Ganesh Mani Ratnam now dreams of Olympic glory

VIJAYAWADA: For Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, archery began with a moment of curiosity in 2016. Ten years later, the 20-year-old has won gold at his maiden Asian Games, turning that early interest into a sporting career that has taken him to the international stage.

“This is a great and proud moment for India. I feel so honoured to win this medal. It was possible because of my parents, coaches and everyone who supported me throughout this journey,” Ganesh said.

His introduction to the sport came when his first coach, Siva Sankar, demonstrated archery in Naidupeta. Ganesh had initially taken up karate, but the demonstration in August 2016 changed his plans. He soon acquired his first compound bow and began training seriously.

What followed was years of practice, competitions and learning to handle the demands of a sport in which every shot matters. Ganesh credits his father with helping him pursue archery professionally, along with the support he received from his school and coaches.

“My first international competition was the Youth World Championships in 2023, where I won silver. Since then, there has been a lot to learn and improve,” he said.

The Asian Games, however, brought a different kind of pressure. Competing at his first edition of the event, Ganesh had to put years of training into practice while managing the expectations that come with representing the country.