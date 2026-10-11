From Bandameedapalli in Andhra to Maharashtra, Telugu teacher’s tale travels across states

ANANTAPUR: A story written by a Telugu teacher from Anantapur has travelled beyond Andhra Pradesh to reach young readers in Maharashtra, carrying a message of solidarity and the enduring value of the mother tongue.

The Telugu story ‘Kaav…Kaav’ from the children’s collection Kaakulu Doorani Kaaradavi, written by Juturu Tulasidas, a Telugu assistant at the high school in Bandameedapalli village of Singanamala mandal, has been included in the Maharashtra government’s Class IV Telugu textbook as “Sanghibhavam” (Solidarity). The recognition has drawn attention to his contribution to children’s literature to teaching the language.

For Tulasidas, the achievement is part of a larger mission to make Telugu an enjoyable and meaningful learning experience at a time when reading habits and interest in the mother tongue face challenges. Believing that a strong foundation begins with letters, he has developed a method based on songs, stories, visual aids and wordplay.

His collection ‘Amma Nerpina Akshara Geeyalu’ contains a song for every Telugu letter. By repeating letters and sounds through simple rhythmic verses, he helps children recognise the alphabet, consonant combinations and words with ease. He prepares colourful charts for classroom walls and combines them with songs and illustrations to make lessons engaging.

His teaching extends beyond the alphabet. Through songs and stories, he introduces children to family relationships, animals, vegetables, and their value, farmers’ lives, health practices, unity and cultural traditions.