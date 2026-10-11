From Bandameedapalli in Andhra to Maharashtra, Telugu teacher’s tale travels across states

ANANTAPUR: A story written by a Telugu teacher from Anantapur has travelled beyond Andhra Pradesh to reach young readers in Maharashtra, carrying a message of solidarity and the enduring value of the mother tongue.
The Telugu story ‘Kaav…Kaav’ from the children’s collection Kaakulu Doorani Kaaradavi, written by Juturu Tulasidas, a Telugu assistant at the high school in Bandameedapalli village of Singanamala mandal, has been included in the Maharashtra government’s Class IV Telugu textbook as “Sanghibhavam” (Solidarity). The recognition has drawn attention to his contribution to children’s literature to teaching the language.
For Tulasidas, the achievement is part of a larger mission to make Telugu an enjoyable and meaningful learning experience at a time when reading habits and interest in the mother tongue face challenges. Believing that a strong foundation begins with letters, he has developed a method based on songs, stories, visual aids and wordplay.
His collection ‘Amma Nerpina Akshara Geeyalu’ contains a song for every Telugu letter. By repeating letters and sounds through simple rhythmic verses, he helps children recognise the alphabet, consonant combinations and words with ease. He prepares colourful charts for classroom walls and combines them with songs and illustrations to make lessons engaging.
His teaching extends beyond the alphabet. Through songs and stories, he introduces children to family relationships, animals, vegetables, and their value, farmers’ lives, health practices, unity and cultural traditions.
His books, including ‘Muttepu Chinukulu’ and ‘Amma Nerpina Akshara Geeyalu’, have earned appreciation from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. His works include ‘Sri Guru Satakam’, ‘Yerra Kotalo Tella Sipayilu’, ‘Cheemalu Doorani Chittadavi’ and ‘Kongamma Kongamma Maa Oori Kongamma’. His contribution has been recognised with the District Best Teacher Award and national-level library awards, Bala Protsahakaratna Award from Balamitra, Bala Bhushan Award from Balaranjani, Navya Andhra Sahithi Ratna Award, Balaranjani Ugadi Special Award, Kala Mitra State-level Pratibha Award and Telugu Bhasha Seva Pratibha Award.
“Children’s literature is the foundation of all literary forms and plays an important role in building a better society. I aim to make literature available to children without any commercial motive,” Tulasidas said. He believes teaching should be in the mother tongue and lessons must be presented in a manner children can easily understand. With support from donors, he has brought out books.
His efforts have left an impression on former students. N Hemalatha from Peddapappur said his teaching helped her understand lessons clearly. “His guidance and encouragement played a significant role in helping me reach my present position. While parents give us life, teachers like him impart knowledge and show us right path. I will remain indebted to him throughout my life,” she said.
N Sobha, headmistress of the high school at Bandameedapalli, said Tulasidas has been making sustained efforts to develop interest in the mother tongue and his classes generate enthusiasm among children at a time when reading habits are declining amid dependence on technology.