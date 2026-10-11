From schools to slums, Sambalpur doctor spreads HPV vaccine awareness

SAMBALPUR: Long before HPV vaccination became a nationwide government programme, Dr Sanjeeb Mishra was working to raise awareness about the vaccine and cervical cancer prevention among young women.

The doctor at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, has not stopped since. From vaccinating healthcare workers, his campaign has expanded to schools, slums and communities across Sambalpur. Over the years, Mishra and his team have conducted more than 50 awareness campaigns and helped vaccinate nearly 10,000 beneficiaries.

Mishra’s efforts began in 2021, when he started reaching out to schools in and around Burla in phases. Before approaching schoolchildren, however, he wanted to build a group of beneficiaries who were already informed about HPV vaccination and could help counsel others. Nurses, nursing students and female doctors at VIMSAR were among the first to receive the vaccine.

The team then began visiting schools, where convincing adolescent girls was not easy. “It was hard to convince the girl students in the beginning. The campaign focused on sensitisation, but there was little awareness about the HPV vaccine back then, and they were gripped by apprehensions,” Mishra recalled.