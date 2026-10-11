Homegrown vermicelli unit in Andhra Pradesh attracts overseas customers

ELURU: Mohammed Mumtaz Begum of Tallamudi village in Pedapadu mandal has turned a simple idea into a home-based vermicelli business that generates income and provides employment. She started the unit two years ago after wondering why she could not make and sell vermicelli in her hometown, having bought a packet in Vijayawada.

“I bought vermicelli in Vijayawada and thought, why could I not make it myself? I decided to start the work in my hometown,” Mumtaz told TNIE. With guidance from the manager of Chaitanya Godavari Bank in Eluru, she secured a bank loan of Rs 2 lakh and purchased a vermicelli-making machine.

She began production from home and gradually learnt to manage the entire process, from preparing drying vermicelli to packing it and dispatching orders to customers. The unit uses wheat flour and purified water. The machine can produce around 15 kg of vermicelli at a time. Mumtaz then dries the product in the sun before packing it for sale.

Business picks up during Ramzan, when demand for vermicelli rises. Mumtaz said the festive season brings her higher income, while sales remain moderate during the rest of the year. Her major breakthrough came during Ramzan when Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar placed an order worth Rs 1 lakh.

Mumtaz supplied nearly 1,500 packets for distribution during the festival. The order gave her the confidence to take her product beyond the local market. She has since been supplying customers in Hyderabad and sending consignments to people living in Dubai, the US, Malaysia and other places, she said.