Homegrown vermicelli unit in Andhra Pradesh attracts overseas customers

ELURU: Mohammed Mumtaz Begum of Tallamudi village in Pedapadu mandal has turned a simple idea into a home-based vermicelli business that generates income and provides employment. She started the unit two years ago after wondering why she could not make and sell vermicelli in her hometown, having bought a packet in Vijayawada.
“I bought vermicelli in Vijayawada and thought, why could I not make it myself? I decided to start the work in my hometown,” Mumtaz told TNIE. With guidance from the manager of Chaitanya Godavari Bank in Eluru, she secured a bank loan of Rs 2 lakh and purchased a vermicelli-making machine.
She began production from home and gradually learnt to manage the entire process, from preparing drying vermicelli to packing it and dispatching orders to customers. The unit uses wheat flour and purified water. The machine can produce around 15 kg of vermicelli at a time. Mumtaz then dries the product in the sun before packing it for sale.
Business picks up during Ramzan, when demand for vermicelli rises. Mumtaz said the festive season brings her higher income, while sales remain moderate during the rest of the year. Her major breakthrough came during Ramzan when Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar placed an order worth Rs 1 lakh.
Mumtaz supplied nearly 1,500 packets for distribution during the festival. The order gave her the confidence to take her product beyond the local market. She has since been supplying customers in Hyderabad and sending consignments to people living in Dubai, the US, Malaysia and other places, she said.
Her business has also created local employment. At least seven people work with the unit, while Mumtaz engages additional workers when orders increase during the peak season.
She pays workers around Rs 500 a day. Her husband and second son assist her in her business. Her elder son works in Dubai as a worker specialising in air-conditioner repairs.
Mumtaz also rents out the machine when her own production is low, allowing others who want to produce vermicelli to use equipment without making a large initial investment.
As demand grows, she plans to shift the unit from Tallamudi to Hanuman Junction to improve access to transport and markets. She hopes the new location will help her handle more orders and reach customers more easily.
She is now seeking marketing support from government. Mumtaz said the government could help entrepreneurs like her showcase their products and increase sales by providing stalls at government-organised exhibitions, fairs and other marketing platforms, with preference for Self-Help Groups.
“I can do much more if I get better access to markets. I have already shown that I can prepare the product and supply orders to customers in different places. If the government provides marketing opportunities and stalls, I can expand my business further,” she said.
For Mumtaz, the business began with a simple observation while buying vermicelli in Vijayawada. Two years later, her home-based unit has become a source of income, with orders reaching customers far beyond her village. As she prepares to move to Hanuman Junction, Mumtaz hopes to expand her reach and find larger markets.