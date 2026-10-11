Odisha: Crafting bangles and self-dependence, the lacquer way!

BARIPADA: Vibrant, multi-coloured and versatile, lacquer bangles have long been a craze among young girls and women across ages. But, if you peek past the lustrous beauties, you’ll find the hands of rural women who tirelessly work to bring the gorgeous pieces to life.
In the remote Kuchila Khunta village of Mayurbhanj’s Badasahi block, this very art of lacquer bangle-making has given women a sense of financial freedom and strength to stand on their feet.
Comprising 25 members, these women are since 2018 crafting these bangles and earning around Rs 25,000 each per month from the work. These women, who are part of a self-help group (SHG) named Binapani Lacquer Producer Group, have found a growing customer base not just in Odisha but also other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.
Leader of the group, Basumati Behera said her husband Sukanta Behera, posted in ITDA, Balasore, encouraged her to take up the craft as a profession as it was a profitable venture.
“During one of his field visits to Nilagiri area, my husband noticed that the tribals residing there were engaged in lacquer farming. They sold the raw lacquer to different companies in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and earned reasonably well,” she said.
The idea resonated with Basumati following which she set out with her husband to Ranchi to learn the craft first-hand. “I visited a few training centres in Ranchi and observed the whole process. After receiving training in lacquer bangle-making for three months in Ranchi, I came back to my village and encouraged other women to support me in this venture,” said Basumati.
The group then contacted the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), Baripada office and sought financial help for the purpose. Going by the suggestions of ORMAS, they formed Binapani Lacquer Producer Group and received financial support of Rs 2.4 lakh for the initiative.
“As I was trained in making lacquer bangles, I started skilling other women of the group in the craft and we eventually began creating different innovative designs,” said Basumati.
Initially, the group sold its pieces in the local markets after which ORMAS, Baripada extended support for sale of their products in various district and state-level exhibitions and fairs.
While the raw lacquer is procured from Nilagiri, with prices ranging between Rs 500 to Rs 700 per kg, the colours used in making the bangles are brought from Kolkata. “Our women work 25 days a month and earn Rs 25,000 each. Price of each piece starts from Rs 130, depending on design,” Basumati informed.
Sandhya Rani Behera, a member of the SHG, said the work has given her financial freedom which she never experienced before. “Now, I am able to spend my income for my family’s welfare and children’s education,” she said with a smile.
Others, including Sumita Kisku, Anjali Mohapatra, Sashiprava Behera, Debaki Murmu and Sakuntala Behera too, expressed their happiness for being a part of the enterprise and becoming self-reliant.
Deputy CEO, ORMAS, Mayurbhanj, Bhagyalaxmi Rout said the initiative has provided women an opportunity to become self-dependent and preserve the traditional art of lacquer bangle-making. “By working collectively, they are able to improve production, develop new designs and market their products more effectively,” she said.
Rout further said the initiative was helping keep the region’s traditional lacquer craft alive while giving it a modern appeal. “With growing interest in handmade and locally-produced products, the women of Kuchila Khunta hope to expand their market base in the years to come,” she added.