Odisha: Crafting bangles and self-dependence, the lacquer way!

BARIPADA: Vibrant, multi-coloured and versatile, lacquer bangles have long been a craze among young girls and women across ages. But, if you peek past the lustrous beauties, you’ll find the hands of rural women who tirelessly work to bring the gorgeous pieces to life.

In the remote Kuchila Khunta village of Mayurbhanj’s Badasahi block, this very art of lacquer bangle-making has given women a sense of financial freedom and strength to stand on their feet.

Comprising 25 members, these women are since 2018 crafting these bangles and earning around Rs 25,000 each per month from the work. These women, who are part of a self-help group (SHG) named Binapani Lacquer Producer Group, have found a growing customer base not just in Odisha but also other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Leader of the group, Basumati Behera said her husband Sukanta Behera, posted in ITDA, Balasore, encouraged her to take up the craft as a profession as it was a profitable venture.

“During one of his field visits to Nilagiri area, my husband noticed that the tribals residing there were engaged in lacquer farming. They sold the raw lacquer to different companies in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and earned reasonably well,” she said.