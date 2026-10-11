Telangana's archery prodigy has eyes on the target

KHAMMAM: At a time when access to quality sports facilities and equipment remains a major challenge for rural youngsters, 17-year-old Kanakam Lohitha from a remote tribal village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district is making her mark in archery.

With 20 medals, including eight gold medals in state- and national-level competitions, Lohitha has emerged as an inspiration to aspiring sportspersons. However, financial constraints threaten to derail her ambition of representing India in the Olympics.

Currently pursuing Intermediate first year at the sports school in Hakimpet, Hyderabad, Lohitha has demonstrated remarkable determination and talent, her parents said. Her interest in archery began during her school days, when she developed a passion for the sport, which has deep roots in tribal culture. Her consistent performances gradually brought her talent to the attention of sports officials and archery enthusiasts.

Competing in the recurve event, Lohitha scored 306 points at a distance of 70 metres, securing sixth place and earning selection for the Khelo India Games scheduled to be held in Khammam in December. She has also qualified for the Junior National Archery Championship in Rajasthan from October 21 to 25, giving her another opportunity to showcase her abilities.

Recognising her potential, District Archery Association president Sadula Sarangapani and secretary Putta Shankaraiah have extended support and encouragement to her. District Youth and Sports Officer T Sunil Reddy and other sports representatives have also acknowledged her performance.