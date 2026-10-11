Telangana’s MYAKS Academy bridges opportunity gap for rural students

KARIMNAGAR: For a student in a rural school, the biggest barrier to a promising career may not be a lack of talent, but limited exposure to technology, industry and career-oriented training. Seeking to bridge this gap, MYAKS Academy is planning to launch a skill-focused learning initiative aimed at equipping young students with practical abilities and preparing them for future careers.

Over the past 20 years, academy founder M Mahesh has organised programmes for engineering students focused on employability and preparing them for the requirements of multinational companies. Taking this experience to the school level, the academy has designed the ‘Roots Framework’, an educational model for primary and secondary school students.

The initiative seeks to introduce career-oriented learning early, particularly benefiting students in rural and semi-urban areas who have fewer opportunities to access specialised training, emerging technologies and industry exposure.

The framework is built around three pillars — Advanced Computational Logic; Applied STEM and Hardware-Software Synergy; and Neuro-Cognitive Architecture and Exam Resilience. It aims to strengthen logical reasoning, problem-solving, scientific thinking and students’ confidence in handling academic challenges.