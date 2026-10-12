Books come calling, riding pillion

TIRUPATTUR: “O…n…dru…ondru, e…ran…du…erandu, m…oon…dru…moondru…” goes six-year-old Maisamma all the way to “paa…ithu…pathu”, jumping with joy as she reads aloud from her kanakku (math) book, practising counting from one to 10. Saravanan watches, his face glowing with pride at her small win, as her family claps along.

Saravanan (44) has been a government school teacher for 20 years. Hailing from Ambur in Tirupattur district, he has earned several accolades for his commitment to education. In 2025, he was among five teachers from Tamil Nadu shortlisted for the National Teachers’ Award. In recognition of his work, the National Book Trust of India gifted him 250 children’s books worth Rs 10,000.

It was his wife, Shalini, also a government school teacher, who suggested that he donate the books to children in the nearby Narikuravar settlement, home to one of the many marginalised tribal communities that continues to battle discrimination and exclusion in all spheres of life. Some of her students come from the settlement. “I decided to take the books to these children,” he says.

The enthusiasm with which the children took the books made him wonder – what if the books came to them? And just like that, an idea of a mobile library began to take shape. Since then, Saravanan has clocked hundreds of miles, carrying a small box of books strapped to his motorcycle as he travels to tribal settlements.

On reaching the Periyankuppam settlement, vague silhouettes of people begin to emerge in the horizon. As he draws closer, they slowly come into focus, their faces revealing shining eyes and warm smiles. The children come running at the sound of the engine and the beep of the horn. Maisamma, Thavasi and the others swarm around Saravanan’s black Dio before it even comes to a stop. To the children, the box is a little like a magician’s hat.