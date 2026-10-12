Class of its own beyond the four Walls

TENKASI: It is a breezy Monday morning, and students of the Panchayat Union Primary School in Puliyampatti are eagerly waiting for their favourite teacher, M Thangaraj, who had promised them a tour to the stars today. Much to their delight, the secondary-grade teacher arrives, all set with a projector to introduce his young learners to the wonders of outer space, from distant constellations to the vibrant Milky Way.

For Thangaraj, a classroom is not merely a four-walled room lined with benches and chairs, where students are meant to sit and read lessons. It is an open space where students don’t forget to ask questions, curiosity takes flight, and where imagination has no limits.

Thangaraj, a teacher for more than two decades, was recently accorded the National Teachers’ Award in September 2026. In his class, one can see a small team of cabinet members juggling their duties very seriously, as students are assigned different roles and responsibilities. There are student-ministers for the Education, Health, Agriculture and Food departments.

For instance, the agriculture minister will manage the cultivation of crops like leafy greens in the school garden. The education minister monitors the learning progress of classmates. The health minister ensures hygiene practices on the campus and the food minister encourages healthy food abits during lunch breaks and checks that food does not get wasted.