Class of its own beyond the four Walls

TENKASI: It is a breezy Monday morning, and students of the Panchayat Union Primary School in Puliyampatti are eagerly waiting for their favourite teacher, M Thangaraj, who had promised them a tour to the stars today. Much to their delight, the secondary-grade teacher arrives, all set with a projector to introduce his young learners to the wonders of outer space, from distant constellations to the vibrant Milky Way.
For Thangaraj, a classroom is not merely a four-walled room lined with benches and chairs, where students are meant to sit and read lessons. It is an open space where students don’t forget to ask questions, curiosity takes flight, and where imagination has no limits.
Thangaraj, a teacher for more than two decades, was recently accorded the National Teachers’ Award in September 2026. In his class, one can see a small team of cabinet members juggling their duties very seriously, as students are assigned different roles and responsibilities. There are student-ministers for the Education, Health, Agriculture and Food departments.
For instance, the agriculture minister will manage the cultivation of crops like leafy greens in the school garden. The education minister monitors the learning progress of classmates. The health minister ensures hygiene practices on the campus and the food minister encourages healthy food abits during lunch breaks and checks that food does not get wasted.
Thangaraj has worked to make learning more interesting for children while bringing parents, former students, voluntary organisations, and others together to improve the school’s infrastructure. His classroom has a smart television, projector, interactive teaching materials, and other digital resources.
“Children are not made to simply memorise lessons. Storytelling, games, role play, flashcards, and activity-based learning are part of my teaching. One of the methods is allowing students to scan QR codes displayed on the smart TV and access learning materials.”
Thangaraj has also shared his teaching methods with other teachers. He has trained over 50 teachers from Kuruvikulam, Vasudevanallur, Kadayanallur, Keezhapavur, and Shengottai unions. He has served as a district resource person for school management committee meetings and Illam Thedi Kalvi.
He has also organised a Coin Expo and Robotic Expo with the support of college students in his school. Environmental activities are another part of the school under Thangaraj’s teaching. His students have prepared and sown 1,330 seed balls in agricultural fields around the village. The saplings were also planted on the school campus with the support of an environmental organisation. The students are also trained in activities like Yoga, chess, carrom, Oyilattam and kabaddi.
In an attempt to connect the school to a wider community, he has mobilised educational resources worth Rs 2 lakh from the local community and gathered funds from an education festival. “With the support of volunteers, the school got a smart digital classroom and uniforms for 108 students.
They also supported the renovation of the school roof and flooring worth Rs 2 lakh. We also got furniture donations,” said Thangaraj, who has also spoken on child protection and girls’ education on Tirunelveli Radio and shared his teaching methods at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.
Thangaraj has also initiated libraries worth Rs 20,000 each in nine government schools through Samagra Shiksha funds. Another facility that made a major difference was toilets for girl students. He raised the issue of the absence of proper toilets with the collector, which resulted in the construction of toilets worth Rs 5 lakh.
However, he does not find satisfaction in renovating the infrastructure, or getting a smart TV or an award. His satisfaction lies in guiding and helping the students become first-generation graduates in their families. Some of his former students are now studying at Tirunelveli Government Engineering College, while others are pursuing degrees and paramedical courses.
One of his students, P Lingakani said, “Thangaraj sir identified my skills and asked me to choose the right stream in plus one. When I completed plus two, my parents wanted to get me married. However, sir convinced them to admit me to a college in Madurai, where I completed my degree. He motivated me to join an IAS coaching centre in Chennai. I am preparing for the civil services examination.”
From a village classroom to the aspirations of first-generation graduates, Thangaraj’s efforts have helped children look beyond the limitations of their circumstances and imagine a future of possibilities.