Mallakhamb’s silver screen moment

VILLUPURAM: When Villupuram comes up in conversation, the impregnable, historic Gingee Fort is likely to crop up. Less familiar, however, is the district’s association with Mallakhamb, the traditional martial art that combines gymnastics, strength and balance on a vertical wooden pole. With historical references tracing its antecedents to ancient times, the sport has endured for centuries, even as it continues to seek wider recognition in Tamil Nadu.

While gaining widespread international attention in the Berlin 1936 Olympics, Mallakhamb (‘mallar kambam’ in Tamil, meaning a wrestler’s pole) was offered the government-allotted SDAT (Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu) training centre only a few years back. While the neglected sport has been the central focus of several groundbreaking documentaries, it is poised for a moment in the cinematic spotlight in an upcoming pan-Indian feature film ‘Vettuvam’ directed by Pa Ranjith

“Over 200 Mallakhamb players from across the state have acted in the film and at least half of them are from Villupuram,” said trainer G Manibharathi (36), the coach who trained the cast in Mallakhamb.

Having taken up Mallakhamb at the age of 12, Manibharathi has competed in several tournaments, winning a bronze medal at a national-level competition. Today, he and his brother, G Adhithan (32), run a training centre in Villupuram town, coaching hundreds of students for state and national-level competitions.